Dancer Ranjana Gauhar Unites Kids in Su-Tarang Dance Recital

World Dance Day Celebrations by Utsav Educational and Cultural Society

April 11th, 2024: As World Dance Day approaches, Odissi exponent Smt. Ranjana Gauhar brings forth her young and budding disciples to perform on Saturday, April 21st, 2024 at Triveni Kala Sangam at 6:30 pm in her annual presentation Su-Tarang propelled and conceptualized by Utsav Educational and Cultural Society, founded by her.

Su-Tarang is Ranjana’s interpretation of making the young generation appreciate the beauty of Odissi Dance as an art and inculcate discipline in them for overall development of their personalities. It is her version of helping them imbibe the riches of Indian heritage and culture whilst enriching their intellect.

A Padmashree Awardee (2003), Smt. Ranjana Gauhar, deems it her prime responsibility to educate, train and mould young minds to imbibe the cultural values of rich traditions in the Guru- Shishya Parampara, which when practiced in daily lives, help to achieve perfection and a sense of responsibility towards self, family and the society at large.

Whilst marching forward towards creating waves and promoting Indian Dance and Culture, Ranjanaji remarks, “We at Utsav aim to empower the disciple through dance for maintaining harmony and balance in the society. The success story of Utsav is that we let children blossom in an environment of love, proper guidance. They are nurtured through disciplined training and are given opportunities to express themselves by showcasing their talent on stage year after year.”

Accredited with umpteen of prestigious a accolades including National Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2007), Senior Fellowship for her research in the temple tradition of Odissi dance by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award and Mahari Award in 2007, Delhi Ratna Award, Ranjanaji’s performances bear the signature of a distinctive style because of her extensive training in Chhau, Kathak and Manipuri as well. Her extensive background has led her to boldly explore and reach out to other creative expressions such as authoring a book “Odissi, The Dance Divine”, which was released in 2007.

Utsav founded by Smt Ranjana Gauhar, believes in the spirit of Guru- Shishya Parampara where reinforcement of discipline, fundamental character–building and capacity to create a vision in the minds of the disciples is constantly been nurtured and imparted. Many students of Utsav are receiving National scholarship from Ministry of Culture and from various other organization like ICCR under the Ministry of External affairs, Sahitya Kala Parishad – Delhi Government, and has even received the prestigious President’s award “Bismillah Khan Yuva Puruskar” from sangeet Natak Akademi. Some of the students are from abroad, countries like Poland, UK, Trinidad, Spain, Argentina, Norway, Russia, Germany and Brazil to name a few.