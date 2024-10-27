Get Diwali Ready: Celebrities Reveal Their Top Sustainable Fashion Tips

This Diwali, instead of rushing into the usual frenzy of shopping for new clothes, embrace something more meaningful – reusing and restyling outfits you already own! With fast fashion constantly taking centre stage, it’s refreshing to see how the power of creativity and a touch of sentiment can breathe new life into existing wardrobes. Not only is this a sustainable choice, but it also allows us to rediscover the beauty of cherished pieces, each carrying its special memories. &TV’s leading ladies including Neha Joshi (Krishna Devi Vajpayee from Atal), Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share how creativity can transform clothes into something truly spectacular for Diwali.

Neha Joshi, who plays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in Atal, says, “I love adding a delicate touch to my Diwali outfits. For example, I have this maroon cotton saree that I wore last year, and this time I am giving it a fresh twist by pairing it with a mustard blouse I found recently. It’s incredible how something as simple as changing the blouse can transform the entire look. And the fun doesn’t stop there. I’m mismatching my accessories too! I’ll be wearing oxidized silver jewellery and mixing in colourful bangles for a quirky, vibrant feel. Shopping is still part of my Diwali prep, but I’m focusing on thoughtful, small additions like a handmade dupatta or unique earrings from local artisans. This way, I keep the spirit of tradition alive while also having fun experimenting with new styles.”

Geetanjali Mishra, who plays Rajesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares her excitement saying, “This year, I am stepping out of my comfort zone and experimenting with mismatched clothes and accessories. I have a bright yellow lehenga I adore, and instead of the usual coordinated choli, I am wearing it with a deep magenta blouse. The bold colour combination adds an exciting festive vibe that feels so right for Diwali. I am even mixing metals – pairing silver jhumkas with gold bangles because who says things need to match perfectly? I have always enjoyed shopping for stand-out pieces in local markets, and this year, I am on the hunt for colourful, chunky jewellery that pops. Fashion is about self-expression, and Diwali is the perfect time to highlight that!”

Shubhangi Atre, the beloved Angoori Bhabi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, “I love Diwali shopping, but this year I’m blending tradition with a bit of a twist. I’m taking my vibrant orange saree and pairing it with a contrasting green blouse, accessorizing it with pearl jewellery instead of the usual gold. It’s a mix of old and new, blending items from my wardrobe that hold sentimental value, like my mother’s royal blue Kanjeevaram saree, with modern, bold accessories like statement earrings and colourful bangles. To me, it’s not just about looking festive but also about creating new memories with pieces that already mean so much.”

