JioCinema announces major Kids entertainment foray

~ Dedicated Kids and family hub to be India’s single largest Kids’ entertainment destination

~ Over 3000 hours of top Indian and global content cutting across all Kid’s segments

17th November 2023, National: This Children’s Day, JioCinema, India’s ultimate destination for entertainment, announced its foray into Kids’ entertainment with a dedicated ‘Kids and Family’ offering. With a stellar content offering spanning over 3000 hours of some of the best-known franchises from across the world and the biggest Indian IPs, the platform will cater to young audiences across Tiny Tots, Kids, and Pre-teens and will also house content for the entire family to enjoy together.

Creating India’s single largest destination for Kids’ entertainment with over 100 top Toon franchises, 300+ Series and Movies spanning DIY, comedy, adventure, and action genres, JioCinema promises fun, thrill, and nostalgia, to every child across the country, with popular content available in 5+ Indian languages.

From Anime to superheroes, to mythos, spanning local and global favorites, JioCinema brings the largest offering of kids’ network content from Viacom18 including Motu Patlu, Shiva, Rudra, Chikoo aur Bunty, Pinaki and the Bhoot Bandhus, The Twisted Timelines of Sammy & Raj, Kanha – Morpankh Samrat, among others. Raising the bar with premium global series such as Harry Potter, Transformers, HBO Storybook musical, The Looney Tunes Show, Super Mario Bros, Justice League War World, Garfield, Tin Tin, Trollstopia, Zig & Shark, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, and movies like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, Teen Titans Go, Polar Express, Lego Ninjago, The Flintstones, Boss Baby, and a lot more, JioCinema promises to entertain kids and those young at heart with thousands of hours of magical content. Through strategic partnerships with leading local and global studios including Cartoon Network Studios, Dreamworks, EOne, The Pokémon Company & Animaccord, among others, the offering will add fresh content every week.

Further exemplifying its commitment to providing a safe and wholesome family entertainment experience, JioCinema is including a ‘Kids and Family’ profile in every account, granting children access to only age-appropriate content. Recognizing the significance of screen time among children, the ‘Kids and Family’ profile is combined with a unique ‘PIN’ based ‘Parental Control’ mechanism. With advanced algorithms and cutting-edge technology, the profile will allow parents to customize the content access based on their child’s life stage, giving them complete control.

On creating a wholesome entertainment ecosystem for kids and their families, a JioCinema spokesperson said, “At JioCinema, we are deeply committed to building a one-stop destination for all things entertainment. We are invested in understanding Indian audiences and their preferences and continue to evolve as the preferred source for all their entertainment needs. Our newly added Kids and Family category will unlock access to millions of families across India and enrich family consumption. With the best content from India and around the world, available in multiple languages, we aim to be inclusive and an enabler of wider consumption with fewer barriers’’.

Headlining the rollout of the kids and family slate is the enthralling Pokemania festival, marking an exciting chapter for fans of the beloved Japanese Pokémon franchise. As the exclusive home to over 1000 episodes and 21 movies, JioCinema will be celebrating the fervor surrounding the enchanting poke monsters with a brand-new season unveiled every Thursday, starting on 16th November, with

Season 12.

This Children’s Day, celebrate the world of toons and embark on a journey filled with laughter and adventure only on JioCinema!