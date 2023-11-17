Budding writing talent at Apeejay School International (ASI) – an IB World School

Proving that creativity has no age limit, Aahana Mathur, a nine-year-old Primary-Years-Programme (PYP), Grade-IV student of Apeejay School International, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi, has written and produced six self-published books, collectively known as the Milly and Me series. The books take the reader to an adventurous journey of a beagle pup named Milly.

What’s more, Aahana is an illustrator as well. Her intricate drawings seamlessly intertwine with the text, creating a visual experience that is both captivating and immersive.

Aahana budding writer from Apeejay School International– Panchsheel Park, An IB World School

Aahana who has been with the school for 3 years says “The series borrows from my life as my mother used to narrate some stories to me. In each of those, there was a dog. Building on the same, I have come up with my own series.”

Aahana and her parents attribute the focus of creativity in the school curriculum as motivating for children to unleash their creative potential. Aahana’s father is an Apeejay alumnus. Aahana also has a passion for baking and wants to launch a no-fire cookbook for kids.

