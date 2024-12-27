Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Set to Release in India on January 3, 2025

Paramount Pictures’ hugely anticipated SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 is all set for its exciting theatrical release in India on January 3, 2025, following a wave of global acclaim and stellar box office performance across key international markets!

Critics have effusively praised the film’s electrifying action sequences, calling it “the standout film of the trilogy,” with special accolades directed towards Keanu Reeves’ thrilling portrayal of the new character, Shadow the Hedgehog. With top sentiments like “An absolute blast” and “nears perfection,” the threequel promises to deliver the ultimate cinematic experience for audiences to kick-start the new year!