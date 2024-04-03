The virtual stage was set as the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2024 unveiled its winners in the OTT category. The spotlight shone bright on talents like Sushmita Sen, Vijay Varma, the gripping series ‘The Railway Men’ and many more.

Mona Singh‘s captivating performance in ‘Made In Heaven 2’ earned her the coveted ‘Breakthrough Performance of the Year’ award, while Barun Sobti’s stellar role in ‘Kohrra’ secured him the title of ‘Best Supporting Actor’.

Sushmita Sen‘s versatile portrayals in ‘Taali’ and ‘Aarya 3’ earned her the prestigious ‘Performer of the Year’ accolade, while Vijay Varma stood tall as the best male performer. Abhishek Banerjee’s compelling act in ‘Apurva’ won him the ‘Best Actor in Negative Role’ award.

Hansal Mehta’s directorial brilliance in ‘Scoop’ earned him the ‘Best Director for Hindi Web Series’ title, with ‘The Railway Men’ claiming the crown for ‘Most Popular Web Series’. Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Bloody Daddy’ was hailed as the ‘Best Hindi Film’, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s outstanding performance in ‘Haddi’ earned him the ‘Best Actor Hindi’ award.

Gulshan Devaiah’s gripping portrayal in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ led to his victory in the category of ‘Best Actor Hindi – Web Series’, while Wamiqa Gabbi and Sobhita Dhulipala shared the honors for ‘Best Actress Hindi – Web Series’.

For BollywoodLife.com Awards 2024, the celeb jury consisted of big names like Seema Pahwa, filmmaker Ram Madhvani, actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, writer-director Palki Malhotra and film producer Anand Pandit.