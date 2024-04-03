Linda Grace’s Rescue Plan for the Lost Planet: Volume 1 Explores Earth’s Salvation Efforts

New York, NY, April 03, 2024 — Fulton Books author Linda Grace, a retired lifelong learner who lives in rural Pennsylvania with her adopted rescue cat, Annie, has completed her most recent book, “Rescue Plan for the Lost Planet: Volume 1”: a compelling look at the history of the planet Earth, the chaos affecting modern society, and the plan that has been put into motion in order to save Earth from its current situation and possible spiritual destruction.

Before retirement, author Linda Grace was a Montessori educator working with elementary-aged children. Since retirement, she has focused on learning about herbs and organic gardening and, in her spare time, she researches and writes about various topics. Linda has written several children’s books, but “Rescue Plan for the Lost Planet” is her first book produced for a more mature audience.

“Rescue Plan for the Lost Planet” provides the reader with a commonsense approach to understanding the Earth’s past, present, and future history. Discover, through the use of historical quotations from one of the world’s most published authors, how Earth became the lost planet of the universe and how a plan has been implemented to rescue it from its current situation. “The great controversy has been repeated in secular history over and over again, although most historians don’t recognize historical events as events in a spiritual battle,” writes Linda. “The purpose of this publication is to help the reader comprehend the factors which helped to shape the great controversy being played out today by looking at our earth’s history from a Biblical perspective. “‘Rescue Plan for the Lost Planet’ is a combination of the words of the Bible and several authors. The majority of quotations used by this compiler are from the works of Ellen White or other Seventh-day Adventist pioneer writers. However, other quotes from various secular sources have also been added.”

Published by Fulton Books, Linda Grace’s book will take readers on a powerful journey to discover how the planet was placed on its current-day course, and what can be done to save it from complete devastation. Drawing upon years of Scriptural research and personal observation, Linda shares her writings with the hope of connecting with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to embrace and take part in the ultimate rescue plan for Earth and its inhabitants.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Rescue Plan for the Lost Planet: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.