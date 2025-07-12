TroyBoi & Amrit Maan Fuse Punjabi, House, and Hip-Hop in Masala

The British DJ And Producer Pays Homage To The South Asian Diaspora With His New High-Powered Single

July 12, 2025: *OUT NOW – Today, influential British DJ and producer TroyBoi, is gearing up for the release of his brand new single “Masala”. Together with Indian singer and songwriter Amrit Maan, TroyBoi’s vibrant track aims to forge a deeper connection between the Indian subcontinent and the global South Asian diaspora. Troyboi’s colorful “Masala” arrives officially on Friday, June 27, 2025 via Ultra Records. A true champion of sonic diversity, TroyBoi expertly manages to honor his Indian heritage and celebrate his multifaceted cultural identity on his latest release. “Masala” is a rich fusion of both musical elements and cultural influences, irresistibly danceable with a remarkable rhythm that triggers an instant jolt of energy. The track’s infectious beat is infused with wind instruments and elevated by Maan’s soaring vocals, taking listeners on a sonic journey through culture. Refreshingly innovative, “Masala” balances traditional with contemporary as TroyBoi’s unmistakably bold sound creates a truly dynamic listening experience.

TroyBoi Biography:

T-R-O-Y-B-O-I. These letters are chanted by the masses at his shows, but the question is who is the artist incorporating stunning visuals, live instruments. and talented dancers? Troy Henry, the elusive producer got his start making his beats standing up in his London studio apartment kitchen with his MacBook and a MIDI keyboard. With Indian, Chinese, Portuguese, and Nigerian descent, TroyBoi provides a musical journey of hard-hitting beats, lights, visuals, and the unexpected. While his musical style can be broadly classified as trap, it’s extraordinarily unique, and versatile, and fuses various textures from multiple genres.

Beyond his career releases which include his debut album Left Is Right (2017) and a series of V!BEZ EPs in 2018 and 2019, his productions have caught the ear of major music stars. His 2018 remix of Billie Eilish’s “MyBoi-TroyBoi Remix” has garnered almost 110 million Spotify streams and in 2019, Rihanna featured two of his songs “Do You?” and “Malokara” at her Savage x Fenty show, seen globally via Amazon Prime during New York Fashion Week. In 2020 released, his highly anticipated VIBEZ Vol.4 featuring top hits like, “Do You” and “Bellz.” In early 2021, he released more hits like, “Mad Ting,” “Buss It” and “RedEye” with Justin Bieber which currently has over 100 million streams on Spotify.

In 2022, Troy showed his true love and inspiration for Latin Music with an EP titled INFLUENDO, and in April 2023, the long-awaited EP SAY LESS was released assembling some of trap music’s OGs.TroyBoi revealed his “4 ON DA FLOOR” EP in June 2024 further establishing his mark in the music industry.