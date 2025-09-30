Taya Reveals First Look at Its AI-Powered Premium Jewelry, Redefining the Future of Wearables

Pre-orders are now open for Taya’s debut necklace, alongside the release of its first-look video showcasing the fusion of intelligent technology and timeless jewelry design.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – September 30, 2025 – Taya, the pioneer of AI-powered jewelry, today announced pre-orders for its first necklace, marking the launch of a new category that seamlessly merges intelligent technology with refined design. The announcement is accompanied by Taya’s debut video, offering a first look at how the necklace integrates advanced AI with timeless jewelry design. Pre-orders for Taya’s first necklace are now open at https://tayanecklace.com. Customers can also view the launch video on the website, showcasing how Taya is redefining the future of wearable technology through jewelry-first design.

The global wearable technology market is projected to nearly double, from $84.2 billion in 2024 to an expected $186 billion by 2030, yet most products remain tech-forward and the first wearables failed in the market, such as the Humane Pin and Vision Pro. Taya addresses an underserved audience by designing for style-conscious consumers, bridging the gap between fashion, culture, and intelligence. By combining AI with premium materials, Taya empowers users to seamlessly capture thoughts, reflect on moments, and stay present, all while keeping their data secure.

“For decades, wearable tech has tried to fit into people’s lives and too often failed because it looked and felt like a gadget,” said Elena Wagenmans, CEO and Co-founder of Taya. “We built Taya to be something people genuinely want to wear – beautiful, private, and empowering.”

“We wanted the technology to disappear so people could just enjoy wearing it,” said Amy Zhou, CTO and Co-founder of Taya. “Behind the elegant design, Taya is built with secure AI, a microphone tuned for everyday life, and a battery designed to last all day — so you never have to think about the tech, only the experience.”

What Makes Taya Stand Out

Built-in Microphone for Seamless Capture: Record personal notes, reflections, or reminders throughout the day — hands-free, without breaking your flow.

Private Voice Intelligence: AI processes data securely, giving users control over their memories and moments, with summaries or transcripts appearing in just 2–5 seconds.

All-Day Battery Life: Lasts from 12–18 hours of active use or 3–5 days on standby with its compact battery, designed to fit naturally into a daily rhythm.

Automatic Summaries & Insights: Converts voice notes into clear summaries, helping with meetings, journaling, training, or personal goals.

App + Necklace Integration: Every recording is automatically transcribed into the Taya iOS/Android app, where users can search and query their transcripts to retrieve insights, notes, and moments whenever they need them.

Jewelry-First Design: Minimalist necklace crafted in premium materials like gold or silver plating, blending seamlessly with jewelry stacks.

The “Dead Battery Test”: Taya passes the cultural threshold that you’d still want to wear it even when it’s powered off.

Versatile Lifestyle Use Cases: Supports students, athletes, professionals, and friends with everyday rituals that keep them present and organized.

Taya is defining what AI-powered jewelry can be: beautiful, intelligent, and personal. With a minimalist design language, crafted finishes, and intuitive AI support, Taya acts as both a style statement and a daily companion. Its mission is simple: to help people own their now by staying present, keeping what matters, and feeling confident in their daily rhythm.