Meet Slotegrator at SiGMA Eurasia 2024

SiGMA Eurasia is a global iGaming event drawing over 15,500 delegates from all over the world — including the Slotegrator team, who will come to share their experience and talk about the future of the iGaming industry in Dubai from February 25 to 27.

With 1300 operators, 400 speakers, and 600 sponsors and exhibitors, this year’s SiGMA Eurasia in Dubai promises to be spectacular. As always, Slotegrator will be there to exhibit solutions and discuss the latest industry trends.

The agenda is packed with trending topics, including:

Best practices for creating a digital ecosystem.

Blockchain games: elevating the gaming experience.

Revolutionizing the gaming paradigm in the metaverse and Web3.

Digital domination: affiliate marketing & SEO tactics.

Responsible AI in iGaming.

As a leading provider of online casino solutions, Slotegrator is eager for the opportunity to demonstrate its cutting-edge offerings, which include:

A turnkey online casino solution, the company’s flagship product, which comes equipped with a range of revamped modules designed to elevate the gaming experience and empower operators.

Telegram Casino, an innovative online gambling platform seamlessly integrated with the popular messaging app. This pioneering development by Slotegrator opens up new niches and captivates a fresh wave of players, showcasing the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends.

APIgrator, a game aggregator solution that integrates thousands of games into an online casino platform in a single integration session, quickly and easily loading a platform with games while bypassing the need to sign contracts with a long list of different game developers.

Moneygrator, which unifies various payment systems into a single application, ensuring a seamless online payment experience for website visitors.

The Slotegrator team is looking forward to networking and discussing the latest industry developments and how they can lead their business to success at SiGMA Eurasia. A meeting can be booked here.