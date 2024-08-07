Xsolla to Showcase the Latest Solutions Empowering Game Developers ​ at Devcom and Gamescom 2024

Experience Live Demonstrations of How to Enable Cross Play and Cross Pay Opportunities for Video Games



COLOGNE, GERMANY — AUGUST 7, 2024 — Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, will attend and present at the Devcom Developer Conference and Gamescom 2024, the world’s largest computer and video games event, taking place from August 19th to August 23rd in Cologne, Germany, EU. These events will provide the ideal platform for Xsolla to showcase its cutting-edge solutions, designed to create seamless Cross-Play and Cross-Pay experiences for game developers and players. Their powerful new offerings include Xsolla Backend, Xsolla Mobile SDK, and Xsolla Instant Solutions, featuring Instant Web Shop, Instant Game Sales, Instant Launcher, and Instant Cloud Gaming.

Xsolla Backend

Xsolla Backend offers developers a scalable and affordable solution to enhance game functionality and player engagement across all technology platforms. This includes a built-in launcher and website, efficient matchmaking, over 20 game management systems, and robust cross-play and multiplayer functionalities.

Xsolla Mobile SDK

Xsolla’s Mobile SDK is designed to enhance revenue streams for mobile game developers by enabling seamless in-game payments and supporting out-of-store builds and in-store processing for in-app purchases (IAP). With compatibility across platforms like AltStore and Epic Games Store Mobile, the SDK also empowers developers to offer a modern payment experience that complies with iOS and Android regulations. It provides global coverage with over 700 payment methods, making it easier than ever for developers to monetize their games and reach a wider audience.

Xsolla Instant Solutions

Xsolla expanded the Instant Web Shop to include offers of Instant Game Sales, Instant Launcher, and Instant Cloud Gaming to enable faster integration and revenue generation for video game developers. Instant Web Shop enables quick setup of online stores with features like personalization and promotions to enhance user engagement and revenue. Instant Game Sales facilitates direct-to-consumer sales by importing content from platforms like Steam and Epic Game Store. Instant Launcher provides a pre-designed app for direct game distribution, supporting various release stages while reducing costs and promoting cross-engagement. Instant Cloud Gaming allows developers to launch a branded cloud gaming platform quickly, offering pre-launch testing and global reach to expand revenue opportunities.

“We’re excited to be back at Gamescom this year and showcase our latest solutions to the global gaming community,” said David Stelzer, President of Xsolla. “Our solutions are crafted to empower developers and publishers with the tools they need to succeed in today’s dynamic landscape. We invite all attendees to visit our booth and see firsthand how Xsolla can elevate their game development and business operations.”

Attendees can visit Xsolla at Hall 2.2, Booth #A-030 B-037, where live demonstrations of Xsolla’s Payments and Web Shop and these latest solution releases will be held throughout the event. Xsolla’s team of experts will be available to answer questions, provide insights, and discuss how these tools can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each developer and publisher.

For more information, connect and book meetings with Xsolla at the Devcom Developer Conference and Gamescom 2024, visit xsolla.events/gamescom24