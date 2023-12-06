100 Mile Club Welcomes Billie Jean Walker as Executive Director

Norco, CA, December 06, 2023 –The 100 Mile Club, a school-based physical activity program leading the effort in the prevention of childhood inactivity and obesity across the nation, has named Billie Jean (BJ) Walker as its new Executive Director.

BJ’s history of being part of the organization’s management team, combined with a deep passion for promoting community-based children’s health programs, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that celebrated its 30th-anniversary last year. “We are so very pleased to announce this appointment,” reports Adam Krueger – 100 Mile Club Board of Directors President. “BJ will bring additional leadership, energy, and creativity to the organization’s programs along with a deep sense of commitment to our community.”

“I’m so excited to be able to continue working with 100 Mile Club in this new capacity!” shares BJ. “Having been a part of the 100 Mile Club for 18 years in various capacities, I love the mission of the organization and how it touches lives, connecting students, families, and communities. I look forward to building on the great things that have brought us this far and continuing to work with all those involved.”

A long-time resident of Riverside County, BJ has a Master of Social Work degree and serves her community in both the private and non-profit sector, most recently serving as Assistant Director on the LDS Church Communication Council.

The 100 Mile Club Board of Directors also wishes to thank Annie Bradberry for serving as Executive Director for nearly 13 years. “Annie has done a tremendous job leading our organization during this time of transition, and we are very fortunate and grateful to have her as part of our 100 Mile Club team,” notes Krueger.