Author Gina Grant’s New Book, Good Morning, Stella,

Asheboro, NC, December 06, 2023 –Gina Grant, who resides in North Carolina with her husband and three children and has worked as a teacher for children with special needs for over twenty years, has completed her new book, “Good Morning, Stella”: a charming story of a young girl named Stella who, while getting ready for an exciting day at school, tries to stuff her bag with all sorts of things from home but struggles to carry it with her after she does so.

Grant shares, “Mornings can be the busiest time in your home. But with Stella, who was born with Down syndrome, mornings can be exhausting, no doubt! Find out what her mornings are all about. In this fun little story, you’ll get to meet Stella. Join her on this journey. You can share her umbrella!”