6 Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer

Dr. C N Patil, HOD and Lead Consultant – Medical Oncology & Haemato-Oncology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru

Ovarian cancer is often called the “silent killer” because its early symptoms can be subtle and easily mistaken for other common health issues. Unlike some cancers, ovarian cancer may not show obvious signs until it has advanced, which makes awareness of even small symptoms essential. While these signs don’t necessarily indicate cancer, it’s always wise to pay attention to your body and speak to a healthcare provider if you notice persistent changes.

Here are six early signs of ovarian cancer that could help with early detection.

Prolonged Bloating – Incessant or lasting bloating of the abdomen, particularly if it is experienced on a regular basis, could be an early indication of ovarian cancer. The feeling of fullness after a heavy meal is common, when it happens in moderation. Persistent and abnormal bloating despite eating less is usually associated with abdominal distension and can signal a more serious problem. Pain in the Pelvis or Abdomen – Any pain, ache or discomfort felt in the lower abdomen or pelvic region on a regular basis may be an early indication of this disease. This is different from the usual cramps that appear for a particular period, related to monthly menstrual cycles or workouts. Any pain or discomfort that persists for a few weeks should be examined by a physician. Feeling Full – Women diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and other related types, often complain of fullness after consuming only a small portion of food. This loss of appetite may seem inconsequential not requiring any action, but if it happens all the time and is accompanied by other symptoms, it calls for assessment by a medical practitioner. Increased Frequency of Urination – The feel of passing urine more often than usual, or trouble in holding it can also be an indication of ovarian cancer. If this symptom occurs suddenly without the patient taking anything to drink, then it should be treated seriously and as a possible sign of danger. Unexplained Fatigue – Many women with ovarian cancer experience ongoing fatigue that doesn’t go away with rest. This isn’t the usual tiredness after a long day but rather a deep sense of weariness that affects Back Pain – Lower back pain, especially if it’s new or unusual for someone, can be another subtle symptom of ovarian cancer. Persistent, dull back pain that isn’t relieved by typical pain relievers may be a reason to consult with a healthcare provider.

Being mindful of these subtle signs doesn’t mean panicking over every small discomfort, but awareness of persistent or unusual changes is crucial. Early detection of ovarian cancer can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes, so paying attention to these signs—and seeking medical advice when something feels off—can be lifesaving. Remember, knowledge and proactive health monitoring empower women to protect their health and well-being.