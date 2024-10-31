Digisol Shines at SCAT India 2024, Showcasing ‘Made in India’ Products & Empowering Digital India

Mumbai, October 23, 2024 — Digisol Systems Ltd. proudly concluded its participation at SCAT India 2024, India’s largest tech expo, which took place from October 17 to October 19, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event was a resounding success for Digisol, as the company highlighted its latest “Made in India” networking solutions to a diverse audience of tech enthusiasts, industry professionals, and business partners.

Throughout the three-day event, Digisol’s booth at Stall B14, 3rd Floor, Jasmine Hall attracted significant attention, with visitors eager to explore the company’s innovative products and learn more about its commitment to supporting India’s digital growth.

Event Highlights:

Product Showcase: Digisol presented its range of cutting-edge networking products, which are proudly manufactured in India. These include solutions designed for home, enterprise, and industrial applications, all of which reflect the company’s focus on high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective solutions.

Expert Solutions: Digisol’s team of experts engaged with visitors, offering valuable insights into the future of IT networking and the role of “Made in India” products in shaping the country’s digital infrastructure.

Interactive Dart Game with Offers:

Digisol team has also arranged a very interesting and interactive game session. Attendees had the chance to participate in a fun, engaging game with exciting prizes and exclusive offers.

Mr. Krushna Garkhede, Marketing Head at Digisol Systems Ltd., commented, “SCAT India 2024 provided us with an excellent platform to showcase our ‘Made in India’ products. Our presence at the event reaffirmed our commitment to delivering innovative, homegrown solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Indian market. The Dart game added an exciting layer to our engagement, allowing us to connect with our audience in a fun and interactive way.”

As the event ends, Digisol looks forward to continuing its mission of empowering India’s digital transformation through its range of high-performance, locally manufactured networking solutions.