62-Year-Old Man Undergoes Successful Treatment for Stage IV Tongue Cancer at American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, 21 November, 2023

In a rare case, a 62-year-old man was successfully treated for stage IV tongue cancer, at American Oncology Institute (AOI), Gurgaon. The patient first sought medical attention in March 2023, when he was received by Dr Sheh Rawat, a distinguished oncologist at AOI. Initially, the patient had complained of persistent throat and neck pain, which had been troubling him for the past three months, prompting a comprehensive clinical evaluation and thorough investigations.

Upon examination, the patient was diagnosed with advanced Stage IV Tongue Cancer. This diagnosis understandably raised concerns and questions for both the patient and his family, including the type of treatment, treatment duration, potential side effects, and, most importantly, the expected outcomes. Dr Sheh Rawat and the compassionate healthcare team at AOI addressed these concerns by outlining a detailed treatment plan.

Speaking on the same, Dr Sheh Rawat, Radiation Oncologist, AOI Gurgaon said, “The prevalence of Head and Neck cancers in our country emphasizes the importance of early detection and intervention. The successful treatment of Tongue Cancer through Radiotherapy underscores the significance of this therapeutic modality in combating this challenging disease. The patient’s remarkable recovery from advanced Stage IV Tongue Cancer exemplifies the potential for healing and the importance of comprehensive care in the fight against cancer.”

The chosen course of action was Radiotherapy, which has proven to be highly effective in treating Tongue Cancer. Under the expert guidance of DrSheh Rawat, Radiotherapy was initiated, and the patient displayed incredible resilience and tolerance throughout the entire treatment process. Later, the patient successfully completed his Radiotherapy treatment within a month. The latest check-up revealed that the patient is now completely cancer-free. This recovery brings relief to the entire family, who now stand as a living testimony to the power of modern oncology and the dedication of healthcare professionals.

Dr Amit Dhawan, Regional COO, AOI, Gurgaon explained, “We believe that early detection is the linchpin of success in the battle against tongue cancer. At AOI, we’ve made it our mission to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, enabling us to diagnose and treat complex cancer cases with precision and care. Our commitment to superior technology empowers us to provide less invasive procedures, and better outcomes for our patients. We understand that every moment counts in the fight against cancer, and our advanced resources ensure that we can act swiftly and effectively. Together, we are redefining the standards of cancer care, one early detection, one successful treatment, and one hopeful outcome at a time.”

American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Aarvy Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in Gurugram is one of the best cancer hospitals in Haryana, offering a wide range of cancer treatment services in the region. As a proud member of the elite global network of the International Tumor Board, AOI in Gurugram collaborates closely with leading medical professionals worldwide, ensuring that our patients receive the most advanced and informed treatment options available at the best hospital in Haryana.AOI Gurugram specializes in a range of dedicated services, making it the best hospital in Haryana. Committed to excellence, AOI combines clinical expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and compassionate care to deliver the highest standard of cancer treatment in the region.