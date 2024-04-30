Mumbai, April 30, 2024: Alyve Health, India’s fastest-growing health-plan-tech platform, has been lauded for its outstanding contributions to the industry by securing two prestigious awards at the India Health Summit. The grand awards ceremony was held in Mumbai on April 26, 2024, and saw Alyve Health crowned as the Healthcare Startup of the Year and the Healthy Lifestyle Start-up of the Year. The award ceremony was organised by the Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Council, a distinguished think tank dedicated to all aspects of human health and wellness, which orchestrated the prestigious award ceremony.

Alyve Health offers tailored solutions for both individuals and corporations. With configurable dashboards, personalised plans, and cashless transactions, it enables rewarding healthcare experiences. The platform offers comprehensive health plans that cover preventive care, diagnostics, and treatment, and annual health check-ups ensuring holistic well-being. It goes beyond traditional healthcare by focusing on high-quality medical care, lifestyle improvement, habit coaching, and addressing each user’s unique motivations and needs. A personalised approach incorporates elements of nutrition, exercise, sleep, and rest, empowering individuals to make sustainable changes for better health.

We are immensely grateful to receive these awards from the Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Council,” said Sushant Roy Co-Founder, CBO & COO of Alyve Health. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the unwavering support of our users and partners. We remain committed to our mission of caring and being by the customer’s side at each step, and these awards serve as a tremendous encouragement to continue our journey”. “We are passionate about empowering individuals and groups to achieve their health goals, and this award validates our approach. It fuels our commitment to further develop our platform and expand our reach, fostering a healthier future for all,” he added

The awards were adjudicated by a distinguished panel of jury members, including prominent figures from the healthcare and business sectors. Notable jury members from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, NABH – National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers and many more renowned institutions.

The process of winning these esteemed awards was rigorous, requiring Alyve Health to present a compelling business case showcasing its core unique offerings, and business strategy. Alyve Health has been continuously working on differentiated offerings that cater to the rising aspirations of users across India.