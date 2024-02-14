Anatomy Unveils AI-Powered Financial Automation for Healthcare Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, February 14, 2024: Anatomy Financial announces the launch of their AI-powered financial automation solutions for medical, dental, digital health, and healthcare billing companies. Anatomy has raised $7.6M in funding to build a financial operating system for healthcare from Lightspeed, Meridian Street Capital, Live Oak Ventures, Cambrian Ventures, Peterson Ventures, and angel investors with expertise across healthcare and fintech.

Banks and accounting systems are not purpose-built to integrate with healthcare practice management systems. As a result, healthcare organizations run their finances with spreadsheets and manual processes. Anatomy uses AI to automate the healthcare back-office by linking bank, claims, and accounting data to provide real-time financial insights and automated reconciliation. In an industry that still receives a quarter of revenue by paper check and remits, Anatomy has a purpose-built solution that works alongside existing practice management systems to digitize paper remittances and checks, eliminating the 7 minutes of post-processing work for the average claim.

Anatomy is a great solution for healthcare organizations that bill insurance, including independent practices like Raleigh Orthopaedics Clinic. “At Raleigh Orthopaedics, our finance team used Excel spreadsheets daily to track our insurance bank deposits for our billing team to post, and we receive paper mail from payers to our office that need to be typed into our practice management system. I was thrilled to find an automated solution with Anatomy, especially as we move to a remote billing workforce,” said Brian Bizub, CEO of Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic.

Anatomy’s co-founders are Sasha and Callum King, a wife and husband team with respective backgrounds in healthcare and fintech. Sasha King, previously Chief Commercial Officer at CareDx, experienced this problem first-hand at a diagnostics laboratory services provider that managed billing in-house. Callum King was previously a co-founder of Brightside, a financial technology platform for employers. Sasha said: “We are thrilled to launch Anatomy and automate the financial processes unique to healthcare. Anatomy is bringing unprecedented clarity to healthcare organizations, allowing providers to focus on patient care.”