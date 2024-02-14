The International Conference on University Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Research in Nursing

Noida International University– Noida International University is established by U.P. LEGISLATURE ACT NO. 27 OF 2010 and under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956—a World Class University sponsored by the Maruti Educational Trust. The lush green campus of 75 acres with its uniquely designed architecture stands out as an infrastructure. The campus is strategically located near the Yamuna Expressway educational hub in Gautam Budh Nagar, Greater Noida. The University through its 12 schools is offering various multi-disciplinary programs in varied streams of Engineering, Management, Law, Medical, and Social Sciences. The students from more than 54 Nations place faith in the educational curriculum of the University. The Petals leading toward a star are an embodiment of the University’s cherished mission to provide education beyond the boundaries and to felicitate the students and faculty to achieve pinnacles of success throughout the world.
NIU also has a 350+ bedded Hospital and a Medical College named Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS). NIIMS is a Centre of Excellence that endeavors to develop a unique pedagogy for medical education. NIIMS’s greater focus lies on the pragmatic approach to learning that lets a student explore the deeper nuances of medical education.