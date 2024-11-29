Apollo Cancer Centre Launches India’s First LungLife Screening Program

Visakhapatnam, 29th November 2024: Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs), a leader in cutting-edge cancer care, has launched India’s first LungLife Screening Program for early detection of lung cancer. This groundbreaking initiative aims to combat lung cancer, which accounts for 5.9% of all cancers and 8.1% of cancer-related deaths in India. Early detection aids in better treatment outcomes and enhances the survival rate.

GLOBOCAN 2020 estimates of cancer incidence and mortality produced by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) show that lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death, with an estimated 1.8 million deaths (18%) i[1][i]n 2020.

The LungLife Screening Program aims at individuals who have the highest risk for lung cancer such as (i) people between the age group of 50 and 80 years, (ii) asymptomatic (no signs or symptoms of lung cancer), (iii) individuals with a significant history of smoking and (iv) people with family history of lung cancers.

Early screening through low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) can aid in early detection and significantly improve survival rates. Yet approximately 80% of high-risk individuals have never discussed screening with their healthcare providers. It is vital to enhance communication and awareness around lung cancer screening to enable early diagnosis and save lives, especially among high-risk populations.

Dr K. Venkateswara Rao, Sr. Consultant Pulmonology, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, said, “Lung cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers globally, but early detection notably enhances survival chances. Through our Lung-Life Screening Program, we aim to identify high-risk individuals early, using advanced low-dose CT technology, which minimizes radiation exposure while maximizing diagnostic precision.

This program is particularly impactful for individuals with a history of smoking, passive smoking exposure, or a family history of lung cancer. By detecting lung cancer at a treatable stage, we empower patients with better treatment outcomes and build a renewed hope for a healthier future” said Dr Avala Ravicharan, Consultant – Pulmonologist Dr Rakesh Reddy Boya, Sr. Consultant – Medical and Hemato Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Visakhapatnam, said, “The introduction of Apollo Cancer Centre’s Lung-Life Screening Program marks a pivotal step in addressing the alarming rise of lung cancer in India. With this comprehensive screening program, we focus on early-stage detection, where the chances of effective treatment and recovery are exponentially higher. The program leverages state-of-the-art low-dose CT scans, ensuring accurate diagnoses while prioritizing patient safety. Together, we are not just treating cancer but transforming lives through timely interventions and holistic care tailored to individual needs.” Dr Pradeep Ventrapati, Consultant – Medical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centres, Visakhapatnam, said, “Lung cancer is a silent threat, often detected only when it has advanced, thereby, making early detection a critical intervention. With the launch of the Lung-Life Screening Program, Apollo Cancer Centre is revolutionizing the approach to lung cancer care. This program combines precision diagnostics with patient-focused care to detect it early, significantly improving survival rates. Our initiative demonstrates that proactive healthcare can save lives, offering patients the best chance for recovery and reinforcing our commitment to redefining excellence in cancer treatment.” Mr J. Ramchandra, COO, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, said, “We are proud to be the first in India to launch the Lung-Life Screening Program, a groundbreaking initiative that reflects Apollo Cancer Centre’s leadership in oncology care. Our goal is not just to save lives but to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to take control of their health.”

Apollo Cancer Centres remains steadfast in its mission to elevate the standards of cancer care and awareness in India. With the introduction of the Lung Life Screening Program, ACCs hopes to inspire nationwide action and collaboration in the fight against lung cancer.