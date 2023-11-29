Blood Shortage Crisis for Thalassemia Patients Amidst Election Season

Hyderabad, November 29, 2023: Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Hyderabad has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations amidst a critical shortage that has been exacerbated by the ongoing elections campaign. Thalassemia patients, reliant on regular blood transfusions to maintain their health, are facing unprecedented difficulties in accessing vital resources due to the current circumstances surrounding the electoral process. TSCS usually upholds 600-700 units of blood anytime, which includes all kinds of blood groups. And now during this electoral season, they only have 100 units of blood, in which few blood groups are not available at all.

Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder, requires frequent blood transfusions for affected individuals to lead a normal life. However, the availability of blood for transfusions has been severely impacted by this electoral season. Hospitals and blood banks are experiencing a significant decline in blood donations, leading to an alarming scarcity that directly affects the lives of those with Thalassemia.

Dr. Suman Jain, CEO & Secretary of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, Hyderabad, expressed deep concern over the situation, stating, “The shortage of blood for transfusions is a critical issue that directly affects the health and well-being of Thalassemia patients. With the focus diverted toward the elections, the already limited blood supply has dwindled further, putting the lives of these individuals at risk. Our society has also run a shortage of the minimum stored blood and we have almost used the previously stored blood for the present transfusions, if this situation continuous the lives of Thalassemia patients going to be more vulnerable.”

TSCS urgently appeals to the public to come forward and donate blood to alleviate this pressing shortage. Every donation can potentially save multiple lives and provide the much-needed lifeline for Thalassemia patients who are currently struggling due to the scarcity of blood.