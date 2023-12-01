Clear Choice Dermatology Expands to Longview, WA, with New Dermatology and Wound Care Clinic

Longview, WA, December 01, 2023 — Clear Choice Dermatology, a trusted provider of premier dermatological services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its brand-new clinic in Longview, Washington. This facility will offer a wide range of dermatology services, including general, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. Additionally, the clinic will introduce specialized wound care and non-surgical vascular medicine services to the community.

The Wound Care & Vascular Medicine division, opening its doors on December 15, 2023, marks an important milestone for Clear Choice Dermatology as it expands its offerings. Leading this initiative is the Director of Wound Care Jordan Mount MSN, MHA, FNP-C, CWCN-AP, CCRN, who has been a trusted provider of wound care in the area.

“This expansion into wound care is an exciting new chapter for Clear Choice Dermatology,” said Jordan Mount. He looks forward to continuing to offer the same level of care he has been providing to patients in the area for a couple of years.

In his established role, Jordan Mount has been dedicated to working closely with local vascular surgeons to coordinate nonsurgical care of vascular conditions along with wound care services. “I am committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the high standards of care that the community has come to expect.”

In January 2024, Clear Choice Dermatology’s dermatology services, provided by a highly skilled team of board-certified dermatologists and dermatology-trained physician assistants, will also be available to the residents of Longview. The dermatology team includes:

Dr. Collin Blattner, DO, FAAD

Dr. Stephen Austad, DO, FAAD, FAOCD

Shiva Norouzi, PA-C

“We are thrilled to bring our expertise in dermatology to Longview,” expressed Dr. Collin Blattner. “Our mission is to empower patients with the knowledge and treatment options they need to achieve healthy, radiant skin. Wound care is an essential extension of our services, and we are proud to offer it to the community.”

Shiva Norouzi, PA-C, adds, “At Clear Choice Dermatology, we believe in providing personalized dermatological care that caters to the unique needs of each patient. Longview residents can expect compassionate and expert care from our team.”

The clinic is now accepting appointments, which can be easily scheduled online through the clinic’s website at https://www.clearchoicederm.com/schedule/appointment/long-view, or by calling 360-562-9800. Referring providers who wish to collaborate with Clear Choice Dermatology’s specialists can fax referrals to 541-210-8913.

Dr. Stephen Austad shared, “We are dedicated to becoming an integral part of the Longview community and assisting our patients with their skin conditions. Our team is eager to provide the highest quality dermatological and wound care services.”

Clear Choice Dermatology’s expansion into Longview reaffirms the organization’s commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare services, ensuring that individuals in the area have access to comprehensive dermatological, wound care, and vascular medicine solutions.