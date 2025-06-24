Doctor-Approved Hacks for Better Sleep Tonight

Dr. Balaji B S, Consultant – Neurology & Epileptology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru

Fast-paced life presents its challenges and distractions, with deadlines, social media, and other modern-day nuisances taking away the hours that should have otherwise been set aside for a good night’s rest. People are still jittery with the notion that sleep is just a compromise. Sleep deprivation given even to the extremes with chronic levels, is said by health experts to cause susceptibility to infections, weight gain, loss of focus, and new beginnings of lifestyle-related diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

If counting sheep fails, here are some quick tricks to get you into slumber fast and have your sleeping sound through the night.

Stick to a Sleep Schedule—Even on Weekends

Your body loves routines. Sleeping and waking up at the same time each day, including weekends, keeps your internal clock (circadian rhythm) in line, making it more natural to fall asleep. Interruptions to this rhythm can cause poor sleep and drowsiness during the day. Establish a regular bedtime and attempt to wake up within 30 minutes of your normal time, even on holidays.

Cut Down on Caffeine After 2 PM

One well-known stimulant that can stay in your system for hours is caffeine. After mid-afternoon, doctors advise against consuming coffee, tea, energy drinks, or even chocolate, particularly if you have a caffeine sensitivity. Instead, use soothing herbal teas with inherent sleep-promoting qualities, such as tulsi or chamomile.

Create a Sleep-Inducing Bedroom Environment

Light, noise, and temperature all impact how easily you fall asleep. Sleep experts recommend keeping your bedroom cool (around 18–20°C), dark, and quiet. Use blackout curtains, a white noise machine, or an eye mask to block disturbances. Invest in a good-quality mattress and pillows that support your sleep posture.

Power Down Electronics an Hour Before Bed

The blue light emitted by smartphones, laptops, and televisions interferes with melatonin production—the hormone that signals your brain it’s time to sleep. Doctors suggest unplugging at least 60 minutes before bedtime.

Eat Light, Sleep Tight

A heavy dinner can disrupt your digestive system and make it harder to fall asleep. Spicy or fatty foods should be avoided late at night. Opt for a light, balanced dinner at least 2–3 hours before bed. If you’re slightly hungry, a small snack like a banana or warm milk can promote relaxation.

Exercise—but Not Too Late

Regular physical activity improves sleep quality, but timing is key. Working out too close to bedtime can overstimulate your body. We recommend exercising at least 4–6 hours before bedtime. Morning or early evening workouts are ideal.

Practice Deep Breathing or Meditation

Stress and anxiety are major sleep disruptors. Relaxation techniques like deep breathing, guided imagery, or progressive muscle relaxation can signal to your body it’s time to wind down.

A few small changes in your routine can go a long way in improving your sleep hygiene. If you’ve tried these strategies and still struggle to get quality sleep, consult a doctor or sleep specialist to rule out conditions like insomnia or sleep apnea. Remember, your best day starts the night before.