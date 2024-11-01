Enhancing Rural Healthcare: AJAX Engineering Trust Joins Forces with Doddaballapura General Hospital

Bengaluru, 1 November 2024 – AJAX Engineering Charitable Trust (ACT) in partnership with the General and Maternal & Child Hospital, Doddaballapura has handed over the newly constructed Outpatient Department (OPD) along with pharmacy today in presence of various dignitaries, including elected representatives of Doddaballapura Taluk, municipal councillors, and members of the hospital. This initiative is part of AJAX’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to address the infrastructural challenges faced by the existing OPD, which currently manages over 800 cases daily. Also, AJAX Charitable Trust recognized the Non-availability of a Blood Bank facility in the region. To date, AJAX has invested approximately two crore INR in this project, alongside further investments for setting up a Blood Bank and Dialysis Centre.

The new OPD, located on the ground floor, is capable of handling 600 cases per day, while the Dialysis Centre will include 10 beds. Additionally, Blood bank which will be on the first floor will cater to the immediate need of blood for patient use.

These enhancements are designed to alleviate pressure on the current healthcare infrastructure and ensure timely medical care for patients. This initiative aligns government objectives to strengthen rural healthcare through sustainable and impactful public-private partnerships, anticipating the growing need for robust healthcare services in the region.

Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, lauded the initiative, stating: “Strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure is a top priority for the government, and it is heartening to see companies like AJAX Engineering actively contributing to this mission. This project will go a long way in improving medical access for rural communities.” Sri K.H. Muniappa, Minister of Food & Civil Supplies Consumer Affairs, commented on the partnership: “This initiative demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in driving social change. AJAX Engineering Charitable Trust’s contribution will help address the healthcare challenges in Doddaballapura and provide much-needed services to the community.”

Speaking on behalf of AJAX Engineering, K Vijay Chairman, “The development of these critical healthcare facilities in Doddaballapura is an essential response to the increasing demand for medical services in the region. By supporting the construction of the OPD, Blood Bank, and Dialysis Centre, we aim to ensure timely access to life-saving care for residents. This project reflects AJAX’s commitment to addressing specific community needs through meaningful, targeted initiatives that create lasting value.”

The expansion project at the hospital is aimed at responding to the increased patient demand observed in recent years, which has placed significant strain on the hospital’s infrastructure. The new facilities will offer enhanced treatment options, particularly for those requiring outpatient care and dialysis services, which are crucial for managing chronic health conditions in the community.