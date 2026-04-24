Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru Launches Preventive Genomics Clinic, Ushering a New Era in Precision Medicine

Bengaluru, Apr 24: Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru today announced the launch of its Preventive Genomics Clinic across its Bengaluru network, thus reinforcing its commitment to delivering patient-centric, preventive and precision-led care. The clinic was inaugurated by Prof. Padmanabhan Balaram, Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan, Former Director of IISc, Bengaluru, in the presence of senior clinicians, hospital leadership and distinguished guests.
This Preventive Genomics Clinic aims to offer advanced genetic testing, expert counselling and personalized treatment plans, enabling individuals to make informed healthcare decisions based on their genetic profile. By leveraging genomics, Fortis Clinicians seek to enable early detection of inherited conditions, accurate diagnosis of complex diseases, and more targeted, effective treatment strategies.
The clinic will offer a wide range of services, including:
- Whole Genome & Exome Sequencing: In-depth analysis for diagnosing rare and undiagnosed conditions.
- Hereditary Cancer Screening: Assessing inherited risk for breast, ovarian, colorectal, and other cancers.
- Pharmacogenomics: Personalized drug response testing to optimize treatment efficacy.
- Prenatal & Newborn Screening: Early detection of genetic disorders in infants and during pregnancy.
- CardioGenomics: Specialized genetic testing for cardiovascular conditions crucial for families with a history of sudden cardiac arrest, unexplained heart failure, or congenital heart disease.
- NeuroGenomics: Specialized genetic testing for patients with complex neurological disorders, using gene-based insights to improve diagnosis and personalize interventions for conditions like epilepsy, Parkinson’s and rare neurodevelopmental syndromes.
- OrthoGenomics: Personalized diagnostics, risk assessment, and targeted therapies for conditions like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and sarcoma.
- Genetic Counselling: Expert guidance to help patients and families understand test results and take informed decisions.
- Cancer directed Genomic Testing: Advanced diagnostics for hematology and oncology cases.
Speaking at the launch, Prof. Padmanabhan Balaram, Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan, Former Director of IISc, Bengaluru, said, “I congratulate Fortis Hospitals on this important initiative. Genomics is playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future of healthcare by enabling deeper insights into disease mechanisms and individual risk profiles. Initiatives like this are critical in bridging advanced science with clinical practice, helping move healthcare towards a more preventive and personalized approach.”Dr. Niti Krishna Raizada, Principal Director, Medical Oncology & Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru said, “Many serious conditions, especially cancers, have a genetic link that can be identified early to avert the disease and mortality risk. Through Preventive Genomics Clinic, we aim to empower patients with knowledge of their risks and enable early timely intervention, improving outcomes and supporting preventive care.”Dr Vivek Jawali, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru said, “Genomics is transforming how we approach disease management, shifting from a one-size-fits-all approach to a personalized and precise care. This clinic, brings together multiple specialties to leverage genetic insights for better diagnosis and treatment outcomes.”Dr. Ananth Rao, VP & Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru said, “With growing awareness around preventive healthcare, there is an increasing need for advanced diagnostics that help individuals understand their health risks early. This initiative strengthens our commitment to delivering accessible, patient-centric, and future-ready healthcare.”