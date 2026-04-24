Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru Launches Preventive Genomics Clinic, Ushering a New Era in Precision Medicine

Bengaluru, Apr 24: Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru today announced the launch of its Preventive Genomics Clinic across its Bengaluru network, thus reinforcing its commitment to delivering patient-centric, preventive and precision-led care. The clinic was inaugurated by Prof. Padmanabhan Balaram, Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan, Former Director of IISc, Bengaluru, in the presence of senior clinicians, hospital leadership and distinguished guests.

This Preventive Genomics Clinic aims to offer advanced genetic testing, expert counselling and personalized treatment plans, enabling individuals to make informed healthcare decisions based on their genetic profile. By leveraging genomics , Fortis Clinicians seek to enable early detection of inherited conditions, accurate diagnosis of complex diseases, and more targeted, effective treatment strategies.

The clinic will offer a wide range of services, including:

Whole Genome & Exome Sequencing : In-depth analysis for diagnosing rare and undiagnosed conditions.

: In-depth analysis for diagnosing rare and undiagnosed conditions. Hereditary Cancer Screening : Assessing inherited risk for breast, ovarian, colorectal, and other cancers.

: Assessing inherited risk for breast, ovarian, colorectal, and other cancers. Pharmacogenomics : Personalized drug response testing to optimize treatment efficacy.

: Personalized drug response testing to optimize treatment efficacy. Prenatal & Newborn Screening : Early detection of genetic disorders in infants and during pregnancy.

: Early detection of genetic disorders in infants and during pregnancy. CardioGenomics : Specialized genetic testing for cardiovascular conditions crucial for families with a history of sudden cardiac arrest, unexplained heart failure, or congenital heart disease.

: Specialized genetic testing for cardiovascular conditions crucial for families with a history of sudden cardiac arrest, unexplained heart failure, or congenital heart disease. NeuroGenomics : Specialized genetic testing for patients with complex neurological disorders, using gene-based insights to improve diagnosis and personalize interventions for conditions like epilepsy, Parkinson’s and rare neurodevelopmental syndromes.

: Specialized genetic testing for patients with complex neurological disorders, using gene-based insights to improve diagnosis and personalize interventions for conditions like epilepsy, Parkinson’s and rare neurodevelopmental syndromes. OrthoGenomics : Personalized diagnostics, risk assessment, and targeted therapies for conditions like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and sarcoma.

: Personalized diagnostics, risk assessment, and targeted therapies for conditions like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and sarcoma. Genetic Counselling : Expert guidance to help patients and families understand test results and take informed decisions.

: Expert guidance to help patients and families understand test results and take informed decisions. Cancer directed Genomic Testing: Advanced diagnostics for hematology and oncology cases.