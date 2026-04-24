AArete CEO Loren Trimble to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Honoring 4 Decades of Consulting Excellence

Chicago, Apr 24: AArete, a leading global management and technology consulting firm, announced today that founder and CEO Loren Trimble has been named a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement award from Consulting Magazine as part of its Top Consultants 2026 awards. The award will honor Trimble’s four-decade career in consulting and 18 years leading AArete.

Trimble will receive the award during a June 25 ceremony at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Consulting Magazine’s Top Consultants 2026 awards spotlight the consulting profession’s most influential senior leaders, whose work produces measurable client impact, advances firm capabilities and shapes the industry.

“On behalf of all of us at AArete, I want to congratulate Loren on this well-deserved honor,” said Maulik Bhagat, executive vice president and senior managing director at AArete. “Anyone who has worked with him knows that excellence is a core value he lives out every single day. He built this firm on a foundation of genuine care for clients and colleagues alike, and our culture flows directly from his leadership. Loren has made an enduring mark on this industry and on his clients, and Consulting Magazine could not have chosen a more worthy recipient.”

A recognized leader in the consulting sector and a previous recipient of leadership awards from Consulting Magazine and Consulting.us, Trimble has impacted countless clients over his career. He began his career with Arthur Andersen in 1986, becoming a partner and establishing the company’s Strategic Sourcing Services division during his 16 years at the firm. In 2002, he joined Huron Consulting Group as managing director and strategic sourcing practice lead.

Trimble established AArete in 2008 with the goal of building a consulting firm that nurtures long-term client partnerships, choosing the firm’s name after a Greek word that embodies excellence, goodness and virtue. Over the past 18 years, AArete has grown into a global management and technology consulting firm that is more than 500 team members strong. In 2025, AArete entered a strategic partnership with Parthenon Capital to accelerate solution innovation for clients and position the firm for transformational growth.

“Loren’s leadership sets the standard for who we are at AArete,” said Duane Harrington, executive vice president and senior managing director at AArete. “He brings our vision and mission to life every day through his decisions, his integrity and his unwavering commitment to our people and clients. We are grateful for the example he sets and the culture of purpose and excellence he continues to build.”

Over the past 18 years, AArete has built deep expertise serving U.S. health plans of all sizes, including Medicaid, Medicare, ACA Marketplace and commercial plans. AArete is a trusted total cost of care advisor to payers who are working to reduce trend and improve affordability without compromising quality or the member experience.

The firm’s AI-enabled proprietary solutions include provider contract, policy and benefit intelligence, powered by the patented Doczy.ai, and AArete Payment Intelligence, which goes beyond traditional payment integrity solutions by identifying and fixing root causes across the entire payment ecosystem to unlock value and deliver a clear ROI.

Under Loren’s leadership, AArete has been named a Forbes World’s Best Consulting Firm four years in a row in the categories of Healthcare, Digital Transformation, Data Analytics and Big Data. AArete was also recognized as a Top Workplace in 2026 by USA Today, based upon an independent employee survey.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Consulting Magazine among such accomplished industry leaders,” Trimble said. “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside exceptional colleagues and clients who have challenged and inspired me every step of the way. Building AArete from the ground up, and watching it grow into a global firm known not only for delivering results but for its culture of care, is what I’m most proud of. Excellence in client delivery has always been my North Star, and to have that commitment recognized in this way is very meaningful to me.”