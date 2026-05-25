Himalaya BabyCare Launches Golden Baby Gift Pack with Gold Winning Opportunity

May 25, 2026: Himalaya BabyCare, one of India’s most trusted baby care brands, loved by babies, has announced the launch of the Himalaya Baby Golden Baby Gift Pack, a thoughtfully curated essentials pack designed to celebrate auspicious new beginnings while making baby care gifting more meaningful, accessible, and engaging.

In India, gifting for newborns is deeply rooted in emotion and tradition, with gold symbolizing purity, blessings, and prosperity. Building on this cultural insight, Himalaya BabyCare introduces the Golden Baby Gift Pack as a modern interpretation of this tradition, bringing together trusted baby care essentials in a distinctive gold-themed pack that reflects both care and auspiciousness.

Priced at INR 501, the Golden Baby Gift Pack has been thoughtfully designed as a premium yet accessible gifting option for friends and family celebrating the arrival of a newborn. Curated with gentle baby care essentials in an elegantly presented pack, it offers a special gifting experience for modern parents while practically supporting their everyday baby care needs.

Adding an interactive and engaging layer to the launch, the brand has introduced the Himalaya Golden Moments Program, an initiative that encourages parents to celebrate and share their baby’s special milestones. Parents can participate by uploading a cherished memory of their baby along with a short story and stand a chance to win a gold voucher worth INR 1,00,000 or a silver voucher worth INR 10,000. Every valid participant will also receive an assured Himalaya BabyCare “My Baby & Me” e-book worth INR 500.

Commenting on the launch, Chakravarthi N. V., Director – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company, said,

“At Himalaya BabyCare, we understand that the journey of early parenthood is filled with moments that are deeply personal and worth celebrating. Gifting during this phase is not just about products, but about expressing care, blessings, good wishes, and trust. With the Golden Baby Gift Pack, we aimed to create a thoughtful offering that combines our trusted baby care range in a way that feels special and relevant for such occasions. Through our Himalaya Golden Moments Program, we are also creating a platform for parents to celebrate and share their baby’s precious memories, while strengthening our connection with them through moments that truly matter.”

The Golden Baby Gift Pack includes Gentle Baby Soap (125g), Baby Lotion (100ml), Baby Powder (100g), Baby Massage Oil (50ml), and Gentle Baby Shampoo (50ml), along with a soft cotton towel. Each product is specifically formulated for delicate infant skin, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to gentle, safe, and effective baby care.

With this launch, Himalaya BabyCare continues to strengthen its presence in the baby gifting segment by combining trusted care with culturally relevant storytelling and meaningful consumer engagement.

The golden moments program will be amplified across retail and digital touchpoints, with a seamless participation journey enabled through QR codes leading to a microsite and WhatsApp integration, ensuring a seamless participation experience for parents.