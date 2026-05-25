11th Amity International Olympiad Unites Global Talent in Math and Science

Amity Institute for Competitive Examinations has organized the 11th Amity International Olympiad at Amity University Noida campus from 25th May -30th May 2026, with the objective of enhancing students’ interest and excellence in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. This year, the Olympiad has witnessed participation from students of Grades 9 to 12, from countries including South Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, and Bhutan took part, along with over 150 participants from schools across Delhi-NCR.

Addressing the participants during the Inaugural Session, Dr. Amita Chauhan, Chairperson Amity Group of Schools, stated that the Olympiad is not merely a competition but a confluence of ideas from young minds across the world, bringing together knowledge, excellence, and collaboration on a shared platform. She emphasized that each participant serves as a cultural and intellectual ambassador of their respective nation. She further highlighted the crucial role of youth in promoting peace in the evolving global geopolitical landscape and contributing to national development.

Dr. Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor, Amity Universities highlighted the wide range of global exposure opportunities offered by the Amity Education Group. He noted that students benefit from diverse international academic experiences through innovative initiatives such as dual degree programs, international collaborations, three-continent programs, twinning arrangements, study abroad opportunities, internships, and apprenticeship programs.

Welcoming the participants, Ms. Meenakshi Rawal, Director- Amity Institute For Competitive Examinations, said that the Amity International Olympiad is conducted in accordance with international standards and provides the students with an opportunity to experience Indian tradition, culture, cuisine, and heritage. She further noted that the Olympiad aims to bring students from different countries on a single platform, with the aim to develop scientific temperament, analytical thinking, and encourage mutual exchange of education and knowledge, thereby strengthening educational ties between nations.

During the Inugural Session, students were provided with detailed information about the week-long Olympiad. The event marks a significant step in fostering global academic collaboration and nurturing young scientific talent on an international platform.