Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, commemorated World Breastfeeding Week by organizing a special event celebrating World Breastfeeding Week. The event was organized to provide new and expecting mothers with valuable insights, support, and a sense of community as they navigate the breastfeeding journey.The event was hosted by Dr Pooja Mehta, Clinical Director- Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr Pallavi Vasal, Clinical Director – Obstetrics & Gynecology , and Dr Sanket Goyal, Neonatologist, Marengo Asia Hospitals Gurugram.

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year in the first week of August. The week aims to highlight the importance of breastfeeding for an infant as well as the mother. Breast milk has all the important nutrients essential for a baby’s normal growth and for the prevention of several infections and diseases.

The event featured a range of activities both, educational and engaging. The event commenced with a panel discussion withleading healthcare professionals discussing the various aspects of breastfeeding, maternal health, and child nutrition. Attendees benefited from a special consultation with a dietitian, who offered tailored advice on optimizing their diet for breastfeeding, ensuring that both mother and child received the necessary nutrients.

Dr. Pallavi Vasal, Clinical Director-Obstetrics and Gynecology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram explainedthe significance of breastfeeding for both mother and child said “Breastfeeding is not only about providing nutrition to your baby; it is a profound bonding experience that has long-lasting health benefits for both mother and child. It strengthens the immune system, reduces the risk of certain infections, and is linked to better cognitive development in babies. For mothers, breastfeeding lowers the risk of certain cancers and helps in postpartum recovery. Events like these are crucial as they provide the necessary support and knowledge to empower mothers in their breastfeeding journey.” Dr. Pooja Mehta, Clinical Director Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Marengo Asia Hospitals Gurugram highlightedthe critical role breastfeeding plays in a child’s early development said, “The first 1,000 days of a child’s life, beginning at conception, are critical for their long-term health and development. Breastfeeding plays a fundamental role during this period, offering essential nutrients perfectly suited to the baby’s needs. Additionally, it strengthens the emotional bond between mother and child, which is crucial for the child’s emotional and social growth. Our event was created to address any concerns mothers may have and to provide expert guidance in a supportive environment.” Dr. Sanket Goyal, Sr. Consultant Neonatology Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram said, “Breastfeeding is nature’s way of ensuring that babies get the best possible start in life. Breast milk contains antibodies that help the baby fight off viruses and bacteria, lowering the risk of many infections. It also reduces the likelihood of the baby developing allergies and asthma and has been linked to higher IQ scores later in childhood. For mothers, breastfeeding assists in quicker recovery after childbirth and helps in achieving a healthy weight post-delivery. This event was an opportunity for us to educate and reassure mothers about the immense benefits of breastfeeding, as well as to provide them with the practical tools they need.”

In addition, expert lactation consultants were on hand to guide new mothers through the challenges of breastfeeding, providing practical tips and emotional support. The event also included a special consultation with a physiotherapist, who guidedpostpartum physical recovery, emphasizing exercises and routines beneficial to new mothers. A maternity studio shoot was also organized, allowing mothers to capture memorable moments with their babies. The day concluded with a relaxing meditation session aimed at helping mothers manage stress and improve their overall well-being during the postpartum period. The event wrapped up with a complimentary lunch, where participants connected with other expectant mothers and shared their experiences.

According to World Health Organization, breast milk is ideal for infants as it is clean, and contains antibodies that protect the baby from several common childhood diseases. Exclusive breastfeeding practices among Indian infants aged between 0 and 6 months. At 2 months of age, the proportion of infants exclusively breastfed was 66.7%. Research reveals that over the last decade, the percentage of infants (under 6 months of age) who were exclusively breastfed in India increased from 46.4 percent to 54.9 percent.