Medanta introduces UNITY VCS system for advanced eye care

New Delhi, October 31, 2025: Medanta, one of the leading super-specialty healthcare provider in India, is set to enhance its ophthalmic care capabilities with the introduction of the state-of-the-art UNITY® Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) at the Medanta Mediclinic Defence Colony — the first institute to implement services using this instrument — under the expert leadership of Dr. Sudipto Pakrasi, Chairman – Ophthalmology, Medanta.
Equipped with next-generation surgical technology, this addition reaffirms Medanta’s commitment to providing precision-driven, safe, and patient-centric eye care.
The UNITY VCS system represents a leap forward in cataract and vitreoretinal surgery, combining intelligent fluidics, real-time sensing, and several first-to-market innovations for greater precision, safety, and efficiency. Its UNITY 4D Phaco enables 2X faster nucleus removal with 41% less energy and 50% quicker outcomes, while the HYPERVIT® 30K Vitrectomy Probe—the world’s fastest—ensures exceptional precision with minimal retinal traction. The UNITY Intelligent Fluidics maintains stable intraocular pressure, and the Thermal Sentry prevents tissue damage by monitoring incision temperature. Together, these features enable safer, faster surgeries and superior visual recovery for patients.
Commenting on the development, Dr. Sudipto Pakrasi, Chairman – Ophthalmology, Medanta – The Medicity, said: “Eye diseases such as cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal disorders continue to affect millions across India. The country has an estimated 4.95 million blind persons and nearly 70 million people with vision impairment[1], with 6–7 million cataract surgeries performed annually.[2] Despite having around 25,000 ophthalmologists—just about 15 per million population[3]—the demand for advanced and efficient surgical care continues to grow. The introduction of the UNITY VCS system at Medanta Mediclinic is a crucial step toward bridging this gap. With its intelligent fluidics, advanced phaco technology, and enhanced surgical control, the device enables surgeons to operate with greater precision and safety, delivering better visual outcomes and faster recovery for patients.”
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta, said, “At Medanta, our mission is to deliver world-class health care services, and the new cataract system further strengthens our aim towards that objective. At the heart of everything we do is the patient, empowered by our pursuit of excellence in infrastructure, technology, talent, and trust, while our doctors rank among the finest in their respective fields, placing Medanta on par with global leaders in medical care.”