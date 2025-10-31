Medanta introduces UNITY VCS system for advanced eye care

New Delhi, October 31, 2025: Medanta, one of the leading super-specialty healthcare provider in India, is set to enhance its ophthalmic care capabilities with the introduction of the state-of-the-art UNITY® Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) at the Medanta Mediclinic Defence Colony — the first institute to implement services using this instrument — under the expert leadership of Dr. Sudipto Pakrasi, Chairman – Ophthalmology, Medanta.

Equipped with next-generation surgical technology, this addition reaffirms Medanta’s commitment to providing precision-driven, safe, and patient-centric eye care.

The UNITY VCS system represents a leap forward in cataract and vitreoretinal surgery, combining intelligent fluidics, real-time sensing, and several first-to-market innovations for greater precision, safety, and efficiency. Its UNITY 4D Phaco enables 2X faster nucleus removal with 41% less energy and 50% quicker outcomes, while the HYPERVIT® 30K Vitrectomy Probe—the world’s fastest—ensures exceptional precision with minimal retinal traction. The UNITY Intelligent Fluidics maintains stable intraocular pressure, and the Thermal Sentry prevents tissue damage by monitoring incision temperature. Together, these features enable safer, faster surgeries and superior visual recovery for patients.