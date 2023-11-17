Six hours’ reconstructive surgery at Medica restores amputated finger after lift mishap

November 17, 2023 Mansi Praharaj Health 0

Kolkata, 17th November 2023Medica Group of Hospitals, the leading healthcare chain in Eastern India, reaffirms its unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional medical care through the successful completion of a complex reimplantation surgery at its flagship facility in Kolkata. The intricate procedure was skillfully performed by the esteemed Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal, Consultant, Department of Plastic Surgery, Medica Superspecialty Hospital.

Sahil Kumar Paul, a 23-year-old male from Narendrapur, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, experienced a traumatic incident where his little finger was accidentally amputated after getting caught in the doors of a lift. Acting swiftly, Sahil’s family contacted Medica Superspecialty Hospital, and with the guidance received, the family preserved the amputated part and arrived at the emergency department around 11 pm on Monday, 30th October 2023. Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal assessed his condition and led him through a complex surgery, around 12:30 am that same night, the surgery began, and it took more than six hours to reimplant the finger.

The finger was meticulously reimplanted, with all structures correctly reunited. K wires were used to fix the bone. A critical part of the treatment was the restoration of blood circulation through the blood vessels measuring smaller than 1 mm.

Sahil Kumar Das, employed at a BPO, shared his experience, and stated, “On the evening of 30th October, as I was returning from work, I had the accident in my apartment’s elevator around 8:45 PM. Enduring considerable pain, I was rushed to Medica with the preserved portion of my injured finger, where my surgery commenced at midnight. I was discharged on 5th November. I just finished my first weekly review with Dr. Agarwal and expect the plaster to be removed by next week. I can resume my routine activities in about eight weeks. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Agarwal and the entire Medica team for their swift response and support.”

Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes, stating, “The success of this surgery highlights the importance of prompt action in such cases. We are pleased with the positive progress of Sahil. I would like to share for general awareness that in such accidents, there is often doubt regarding the appropriate procedure for transporting the patient to a medical facility. The initial step involves carefully isolating the severed body part, cleansing it with water, and then placing it in a water-resistant bag stored with ice. Subsequently, addressing bleeding concerns entails the application of a pressure bandage to stop hemorrhage. Lastly, expeditious transportation of the patient to the hospital is crucial to ensure prompt medical intervention.”

Ayanabh Debgupta, Joint Managing Director, Medica Group of Hospitals, said, “That we could save the limb of a 23-year-old young professional is certainly worth applauding. Timely intervention by Dr. Agarwal & team has helped Sahil with the complex reimplantation.”

