Ambuja Cements and Adani Foundation bring healthcare closer to rural communities in Ganeshpahad, Shunyapahad

Telangana, 16 July 2025: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, in collaboration with the Adani Foundation, facilitated health camps in the remote villages of Ganeshpahad (Nalgonda district) and Shunyapahad (Suryapeta district) in Telangana. With the nearest Primary Health Centre located over 10 kilometers away, these camps provided much-needed access to medical care for underserved communities.

Through the support of Ambuja Cements and on-ground execution by the Adani Foundation, the camps were staffed with doctors, ASHA workers, ANMs, and volunteers. Over 90 villagers benefitted from general health check-ups, screenings for blood pressure and hemoglobin levels, and free distribution of medicines. Health education sessions on hygiene, nutrition, and preventive care were also conducted, and 20 individuals with high-risk conditions were referred to government hospitals for further treatment.

By enabling last-mile healthcare delivery through strong community engagement and public-health collaboration, Ambuja Cements and the Adani Foundation are helping build healthier, more resilient rural communities in Telangana’s underserved regions.