The Power of Family Planning and Planned Parenthood

Family planning is an essential pillar of public health and economic development, empowering individuals and couples to decide the number and spacing of their children. This not only improves health outcomes but also contributes to a sustainable and prosperous society. As a gynecologist, I have witnessed the transformative impact that effective family planning and planned parenthood can have on families and communities. On this World Population Day, it is important to highlight the initiatives taken by the Indian government to support family planning and the numerous benefits these efforts bring to couples and the nation.

India has a long history of family planning initiatives, starting in 1952 when it became the first country in the developing world to launch a state-sponsored family planning program. Over the decades, the program has evolved to address the changing needs of the population. Recent interventions have focused on increasing access to contraceptives and family planning services, particularly in high-fertility districts.

The government has expanded the range of available contraceptives to include injectables, Centchroman, and Progesterone Only Pills (POP), providing more options to meet diverse needs. The availability of new contraceptive choices gives couples a wide range to choose from.

Improved packaging for condoms, oral contraceptive pills (OCPs), and emergency contraceptive pills (ECPs) aims to boost demand for these products, and people have started using them more than before.

Enhanced Sterilisation Compensation Scheme provides increased compensation for sterilization procedures in 11 high-focus states, ensuring that financial barriers do not impede access to family planning services.

The introduction of IUCD (Cu 375) with five years of efficacy and the new method of PPIUCD insertion offers more long-term contraception options. Emphasis on Postpartum Family Planning (PPFP) services and promotion of minilap sterilization for postpartum women capitalizes on the opportunity to provide family planning services during institutional deliveries under the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY).

ASHA-led Initiatives, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) deliver contraceptives to beneficiaries’ doorsteps and counsel newly married couples on spacing births. Family planning has significantly enhanced the health, well-being, and financial stability of families. Proper birth spacing reduces the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Children born at least two years apart have better health outcomes, including lower infant mortality rates.

Family planning allows couples to make informed decisions about their reproductive lives, fostering greater gender equality and empowering women to pursue education and employment opportunities. By planning their families, couples can better allocate resources, ensuring they can provide adequately for each child. This planning leads to improved economic stability and reduced poverty levels.

Family planning is crucial for India’s sustainable development. By controlling population growth, the country can manage its resources more effectively, reduce environmental degradation, and improve the quality of life for its citizens. Moreover, a stabilized population growth rate supports economic development by reducing the dependency ratio and enabling more significant investments in health, education, and infrastructure.

According to Dr. Avir Sarkar, MBBS, MD, DNB, FMAS, MNAMS, MIMSA, FIAOG, Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS) College & Hospital, NIU- Globally, 1.1 billion women need family planning, with 874 million using modern contraceptive methods. In India, these efforts are critical, as the country accounts for a significant portion of the global population. By enhancing access to family planning services and ensuring that every individual can exercise their reproductive rights, India is paving the way for a healthier, more educated, and economically stable society.