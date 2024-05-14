Top PMR Specialist, Dr. Aastik Bhatt Joins HCAH

Mumbai, May 14, 2024: HCAH, today announced a significant development by welcoming Dr Aastik Bhatt, a renowned physiatrist (commonly referred to as a PMR specialist – Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation), to its growing team. Dr Bhatt‘s arrival marks a huge milestone for HCAH, establishing them as the first out-of-hospital care provider in India to offer specialized PMR services. This addition signals a new era in neuro and stroke patient rehabilitation, underscoring HCAH‘s commitment to revolutionizing out-of-hospital care.

At the core of patient care stands the PMR specialist, much like the nucleus in an atom. Just as the nucleus controls the atom, PMR specialists like Dr Bhatt oversee treatment for various conditions. They handle strokes, chronic neuromuscular conditions, geriatric issues, musculoskeletal problems, pediatric ailments, disabilities, cancer pain, and burns. PMR specialists act as the patient’s guide, offering personalized treatment plans and making medical decisions. This streamlines treatment, reducing both hassles and costs for the patient.

PMR specialists play a crucial role in helping patients regain function and independence after suffering a stroke, brain injury, or other debilitating conditions. Dr Bhatt brings extensive experience and a commitment to personalized care. “Each patient is a unique case with varying levels of impairment, whether Stroke or any other neurological condition”, states Dr Bhatt. “As a PMR specialist, my role is to tailor treatment plans to address their individual needs, with only one goal – ensuring faster and optimal recovery.” Dr. Gaurav Thukral, Co-Founder and COO of HCAH India, emphasizes, “We are committed to meeting India’s PMR needs. As pioneers, we are the first and only ones offering expert-led PMR services in out-of-hospital settings. It will be key to our success by helping us deliver superior patient outcomes. With its established reputation in the West, characterized by advanced training and techniques, PMR specialists will play a crucial role in all our future rehabilitation efforts.”

Dr. Aastik Bhatt did his MBBS and served as a medical officer for the Government of gujrat from 2012 to 2017 delivering essential healthcare services in rural areas. He pursued a specialized DNB in PMR at one of the premier PMR institutions in India, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He boasts a distinguished career, managing over 4,000 acute neurorehabilitation cases, including stroke, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and spinal cord injury (SCI). His background also includes taking part in over 1,500 minimally invasive ultrasound/C-arm guided interventional pain management procedures.

At HCAH Rehab and Recovery Centre in Navi Mumbai, he leads a highly trained multidisciplinary neurorehabilitation team comprising of rehab nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech and swallow therapists, nutritionists, psychologists, orthotists and prosthetists and vocational counsellors. Dr Bhatt also performs high precision day care procedures which are specifically required in patients suffering from various neurological conditions or chronic pain, such as Botox Injection for spasticity, intra-articular steroid or PRP injection in hip, knee, or shoulder joint, peripheral nerve blocks, and myofascial trigger point injection.

As the only out-of-hospital provider of PMR services in India, HCAH‘s expansion addresses the critical need for specialized care and reaffirms its commitment to making rehabilitation more accessible and convenient for patients. Through multidisciplinary expertise and advanced centers, HCAH aims to raise awareness about PMR services and improve outcomes for patients across the country.