May 14, 2024 Hanoi, Vietnam

FPT Software has entered into a partnership with Mendix, Siemens’ industry-leading low-code application development platform. Through this collaboration, FPT Software will become Mendix’s reseller and delivery partner in the South Korean and Japanese markets, providing clients with faster time-to-market and more cost-effective software projects.

Leveraging Mendix’s industry-leading low-code capabilities, FPT Software aims to enhance its portfolio with rapid application development, prototyping, and deployment services. It also explores opportunities to expand market reach through Mendix’s partner ecosystem as well as joint marketing and sales activities.

This partnership will yield significant benefits for FPT Software’s clients. By combining Mendix’s platform with FPT Software’s delivery capabilities, businesses can achieve faster time-to-market and lower software development costs. The scalability and flexibility of Mendix-powered applications also ensure clients’ investments can grow as their business expands.

“In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, businesses are looking for digital transformation partners that can enable speed and scale. FPT Software and Mendix both share the commitment to agility, scalability, and flexibility, and we are looking forward to helping companies unlock greater business values with our partnership,” said FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President Do Van Khac.

Looking ahead, FPT Software and Mendix plan to collaborate on joint innovation initiatives, developing custom solutions and exploring new use cases of low-code technology, especially for clients in the finance and manufacturing industries. Both companies aim to conduct customer success programs to provide ongoing support, training, and guidance to ensure their mutual clients achieve business objectives.

This collaboration is expected to strengthen the partnership between FPT and Siemens, as the two corporations have previously signed an MOU to collaborate in advancing the manufacturing sector, semiconductor chip production, and digital transformation in general.