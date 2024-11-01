Vision of Justice: Transforming Lives with Free Cataract Surgeries for Michigan’s Uninsured

Southfield, MI, November 01, 2024 — A newly established nonprofit aims to transform lives by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. Vision of Justice, a non-profit corporation pending 501(c)(3) status, was launched by Attorney Jason Waechter in response to the urgent need in Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. The formation of Vision of Justice comes on the heels of Attorney Waechter securing a historic $27.5 million jury verdict for a motorcycle accident injury case in Michigan.

“As I considered ways to give back, I was appalled by the fact that so many people in America are forced to stay blind simply because they can’t afford cataract surgery,” Waechter shared. “I know that together we can astronomically change people’s lives by providing access to this transformative surgery!”

To bring this goal to life, Waechter teamed up with his St. Hugo’s grade school classmate, Dr. Walter “Wally” Cukrowski, one of Michigan’s leading eye surgeons and an owner of the prestigious Michigan Eyecare Institute. Together, they strive to alleviate the suffering of individuals facing cataract-related blindness who cannot afford the necessary care. Through Vision of Justice, Waechter aims to raise funds to cover the hard costs of eye procedures while Dr. Cukrowski and his team provide services at a minimal cost.

“Dr. Wally and his team are essentially doing this all pro-bono,” Waechter emphasized. “Without them and their surgical center, none of this could be possible – they are the true heroes here.”

Cataracts, a clouding of the eye’s lens, are the leading cause of blindness worldwide, affecting nearly 20.5 million Americans aged 40 and older. This blindness can be treated in a quick, 10–20-minute procedure. However, the cost of surgery can be a significant barrier for many facing financial hardships. Vision of Justice aims to host an event featuring multiple surgeries on a Saturday in December 2024. To qualify for free cataract surgery, applicants must be legally blind in both eyes due to cataracts, experiencing financial hardship, and be a Michigan resident. For more information, to apply, or obtain media information, please visit visionofjustice.com.