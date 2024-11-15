3 Tips For Maximizing Storage Space In Your Closets

For most people, they can never have enough closet space. Even if you’re not solely using your closet space for the storage of your clothes, there’s always something that you can keep in your closet to take up that space. But if you don’t know how to maximize this space, you could wind up with closets that are overfilled and horribly organized.

To help ensure that this isn’t the case for your closets, here are three tips for maximizing storage space in your closets.

Think About What You’re Storing Before Choosing Storage Options

Closet storage systems can be a great way to create a space that works for you in your closet. However, you can’t just get any closet storage system and expect it to work for you. What you need to do before you purchase a closet storage system is to think about what you have and what you’ll be storing in this space.

If you don’t have a lot of jewelry or smaller items that you’re needing to store in your closet, getting a closet system that has a lot of smaller containers likely won’t serve you very well. But if you realize that you have a lot of large items that you want to hang up or a lot of things that need to be folded in your closet, you can choose a customized closet system that’s going to allow for these items to be stored well.

Make Use Of Corners, Ceilings, And Floors

When many people think about their closet space, they only see the shelves, rods, or hooks that have been placed in this space. But to use all of the space in your closet, you’ll also want to take advantage of the corners, ceilings, and floors, too.

There are corner storage options that you can put into your closet so that you don’t have any wasted space in the corners of the walls or between other barriers in the closet. You can also hang things from the ceiling or place shelves or boxes on the floor to make the most use of these spaces, too.

Store Items In Their Smallest Form

As you’re rushing around getting ready and pulling things in and out of your closet, it can be tempting to just shove things in wherever they fit and hope for the best. But if you really want to maximize your space, you need to take some time and care when putting things away in your closet.

Ideally, you should try to fold things down into their smallest form before putting them in your closet storage solutions. This might mean rolling clothes rather than folding them so they take up the smallest footprint possible and you can fit more into your space.

If you want to maximize the space you have in your closets, consider using the tips mentioned above to assist you with this.

Photo by M&W Studios: