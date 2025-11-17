Buy Firewood Direct Celebrates a Decade of Supplying Kiln Dried Logs Across the UK

Bury, Greater Manchester–(Newsfile Corp. – November 16, 2025) – Established in February 2014, Buy Firewood Direct Limited is proud to mark its tenth year of delivering kiln-dried hardwood fuel to households and businesses throughout England, Wales and Scotland.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9032/274690_24badcc904ddd8e1_001full.jpg

Since its inception, the company has specialised in kiln-dried logs – available in species such as mixed hardwoods, birch and oak – offered in crate and net formats to fit a variety of customer needs.

“Over the past 10 years we’ve focused on reliable supply, consistent quality and fast delivery, enabling homes across the UK to access ready-to-burn wood fuel,” says Martins Sprancis, Director of Buy Firewood Direct. “Reaching this milestone is a testament to our team, our partners and our customers who trust us to deliver year after year.”

Industry Trends & Market Context

The UK firewood market has evolved significantly: households are increasingly choosing kiln-dried logs because of their lower moisture content, cleaner burn and suitability for modern wood-burning appliances.

According to recent data, the UK consumes approximately 2 million tonnes of firewood annually – underscoring the important role of wood fuel within the UK’s domestic heating and renewable-energy landscape.

With colder seasons driving increased demand for efficient heating fuel, companies like Buy Firewood Direct remain important contributors to the supply chain of quality logs nationwide.

A Decade of Milestones

Founded in February 2014 and registered in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Built its product range to include kiln-dried mixed hardwoods, birch and oak logs in multiple packaging sizes suited to homes, businesses and bulk users.

Certified as a “Ready to Burn” fuel supplier (by relevant UK accreditation) and maintains quality control throughout sourcing and processing operations.

Maintains online ordering and delivery systems, serving postcodes across England, Wales and Scotland.

Looking Ahead

As the company enters its second decade, Buy Firewood Direct will continue to focus on innovation in fuel supply, broaden its offerings and maintain its commitment to quality, value and service. Customer convenience via online ordering and fast delivery remains a priority.

For more information or to place an order, visit https://www.buyfirewooddirect.co.uk.

Media Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274690