PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Under Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2026) – PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) (“PlasCred” or the “Company“), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the “Offering“) of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106“). Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance development of the Company’s Neos commercial facility including detailed engineering, permitting, procurement of long-lead equipment, and for general working capital.

The Offering will consist of up to 29,411,765 units (each, a “Unit“) at a price of $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000, with a minimum offering size of $2,500,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (“Common Share“) in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.22 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering (the “Closing Date“). The Warrants will be subject to an early expiration provision whereby if, during a period of 10 consecutive trading days between the Closing Date and the expiry of the Warrants, the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the CSE (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds $0.40 for each of those 10 consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders, following which notice the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants. Any Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a restriction on exercise expiring 61 days from the Closing Date.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with NI 45-106, the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in all of the provinces of Canada with the exception of Québec pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption“). The securities issuable from the sale of the Units are expected to be immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada.

The Company may pay finders’ fees to eligible persons who introduce subscribers to the Offering, consisting of: (i) a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from the sale of Units to subscribers introduced by such person; and (ii) the issuance of non-transferable broker warrants entitling the holder thereof to acquire that number of Common Shares equal to 7% of the number of Units sold to subscribers introduced by such person, exercisable at a price of $0.22 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date. The completion of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the CSE. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 16, 2026.

There is an offering document (the “Offering Document“) related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is an Alberta-based company developing an advanced plastic recycling facility. The Company’s engineered, modular platform converts mixed plastic waste into refined hydrocarbon condensate for use in virgin plastic production, petrochemical feedstock, and upstream energy applications. For further information on PlasCred, visit our website at www.PlasCred.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Troy Lupul – President & CEO

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: closing of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all; the expected closing date of the Offering; and the use of proceeds of the Offering,. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: construction, commissioning, and start-up risks; cost overruns; delays or disruptions in the supply chain; ability to achieve and maintain nameplate capacity at scale; changes in feedstock availability, composition, or pricing; fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; failure of counterparties to perform under offtake, financing, or strategic agreements; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or EPR requirements; inability to secure or maintain permits; adverse changes in market demand for advanced recycling products; evolving ESG reporting standards; technology performance or reliability issues; and general economic, political, and capital market conditions. A discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events, circumstances, or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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