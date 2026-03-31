Wesdome Highlights Exploration Potential Ahead of Mid-2026 Technical Reports

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2026) – Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the “Company“) today hosted an exploration teach-in for its sell-side analysts in Toronto, featuring presentations from Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jono Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Exploration and Resources.

The event highlighted the Company’s evolving exploration strategy and growing pipeline of targets across its portfolio, providing clearer insight into how Wesdome is methodically advancing resource growth, replacing reserves, and making new discoveries. Building on its long-standing identity as an exploration-focused company, Wesdome is enhancing technical discipline, increasing investment, and implementing a more structured approach to drive greater consistency and stronger results.

Today’s presentation also offered perspective on the potential of the Company’s two land packages, emphasizing opportunities for high-grade resource expansion (Figure 1), bulk tonnage upside, and the discovery of new mineralized systems beyond historically defined zones. The presentation included the results of a new airborne magnetic survey of Kiena (Figure 2).

On the importance of the Company’s continued focus on exploration-led growth, Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “For much of Wesdome’s history, the focus was on annual reserve replacement. Over the past three years, we have repositioned to prioritize long-term organic growth and the full utilization of our mills. At the same time, we have taken a more systematic and disciplined approach to exploration, supported by increased investment and stronger technical integration across our teams. This was a deliberate return to our roots as an exploration-driven company, where we have consistently created the greatest value for shareholders. With a debt-free balance sheet and strong free cash flow, we have since more than tripled our annual exploration investment and launched a disciplined, multi-year exploration program focused on growing reserves and resources while making new discoveries.

“In June, we plan to release the results of updated technical reports for both mines, marking an important new chapter for Wesdome. This upcoming press release will include updated reserves and resources and, for the first time, a consolidated long-term view of both assets. The release is also expected to demonstrate extended mine life supported by a pipeline of near-mine targets. We will also outline a strategy to improve unit costs through a value-driven approach, focused on higher asset utilization and prioritizing low-risk, high-return tonnes near existing infrastructure.”

Access to the replay of the exploration teach-in as well as the slide presentation are now available on the Company’s website at www.wesdome.com by clicking the “Exploration Teach-In” button on the homepage.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements relating to: the potential of the Company’s two core land packages; the potential for opportunities in respect of high-grade resource expansion, bulk tonnage upside and the discovery of new mineralized systems; the planned timing, details, contents and expected results and implications of the Company’s updated technical reports for both mines.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wesdome to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Wesdome has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX

Figure 1: Eagle River Long Section Looking North Highlighting High-Grade Extension Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/290506_cdbf8b4b94b15bc1_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Kiena Plan View Including Results of Airborne Magnetic Survey

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/290506_cdbf8b4b94b15bc1_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290506