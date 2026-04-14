Tajiri Resources Launches Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2026) – Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) (the “Company” or “Tajiri“) is pleased to announce that it has launched a concurrent non-brokered private placement (the “Offering“) of up to 9,523,809 units of the Company (the “Units“) at a price of CDN$0.21 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$2,000,000.

The Offering is being conducted concurrently with the Company’s previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement of units announced on April 9, 2026 (the “Concurrent Offering“). The Concurrent Offering remains open and is expected to close on or about April 22, 2026, or such other date as may be determined by the Company, subject to receipt of all required approvals.

Each Unit issued under the Offering will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.40 per share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company expects that the Offering will close on or about the same timeframe as the Concurrent Offering, subject to customary closing conditions and the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“).

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain eligible finders cash fees of up to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised from investors introduced by such finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for the exploration and development of the Company’s mineral projects, future acquisitions, and general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any securities in the United States.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in the emerging premier gold destination of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years’ experience – 40 of that in Guyana; and a track record of discovering ~20 million ounces of gold across Western Australia, West Africa and Guyana- the Company’s goal is to create value through exploration and discovery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the size, terms and completion of the Offering, completion of the Concurrent Offering, the receipt of required regulatory approvals (including approval of the TSXV), insider participation, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering and/or Concurrent Offering, and the Company’s future plans and objectives.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, except as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292365