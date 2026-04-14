​Toscano Starts Its Second Chapter in Delhi, Expands With Another Outlet in Pitampura

Delhi, Apr 14: Toscano has steadily become the go-to brand for Italian dining in India. After finding warmth from its patrons in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi, it has come back to the capital with another outlet. Their authentic Tuscan-inspired menu of pizzas, handmade pastas and delicious main courses will now also be available in Pitampura’s Unity One Mall.

Co-founded by Chef Jean-Michel Jasserand and Chef Goutham, their combined eye blending European technique with local sensibilities gives Toscano its award-winning edge. Over 20 outlets across India, the regulars know and return for their menu spanning sourdough pizzas, seasonal specials and Italian multi-course experiences. With each dish reflecting balance, technique, and flavour consistency, Toscano transports you to Italy, while still being in Delhi.

Look for the Insalata di Formaggio di Capra e Pere with goat cheese and roasted pears; the Pizza Toscano, for pizza lovers, Salmon Grigliato with Norwegian salmon. The Chicken di Toscano, filled with spinach and ricotta, is a staple across every city Toscano has entered. The beverage menu pairs wines and cocktails to the food with the same level of detail by the coming month, until then guests can enjoy the refreshing mocktails at the outlet. The dessert menu ensures a lingering aftertaste of a complete meal. Their house Tiramisu is much talked about, the Crème Brule and Kahlua Mousse have gained a loyal audience across six major cities.

The interiors follow the brand sensibility earthy tones, dark green, brown accents, lighting that doesn’t try too hard. Alfresco seating brings in the European element easily within.

“Opening our second outlet in Delhi is a proud milestone for Toscano. We are bringing the same obsessive dedication to quality that defines us across India, now available in a new neighbourhood in the capital. We invite Delhi to savor the craft and enjoy the Italian dining experience made with love ,” says Rohit Tokhi, COO.

The second address in Delhi is now open. Come in, the menu and hospitality ensures you have a good time.