SuperDS Announces Expansion of Multi-Supplier Listing Automation and Inventory Management Infrastructure for eBay Sellers

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2026) – SuperDS, an eBay dropshipping automation platform, announced the expansion of its multi-supplier listing automation and inventory management infrastructure aimed at supporting sellers operating larger and more complex product catalogs.

According to the company, the expansion introduces updated supplier synchronization processes, enhanced inventory monitoring capabilities, and broader automation support for multi-supplier workflows within eBay store operations. The update is intended to improve the management of supplier stock changes, pricing fluctuations, and listing synchronization through a centralized automation environment.

The company stated that the expanded infrastructure was developed in response to increasing operational demands among marketplace sellers managing multiple supplier sources simultaneously.

“The latest infrastructure expansion was designed to improve the efficiency of inventory synchronization and listing management across multiple supplier channels,” said Daniel Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of SuperDS. “The updated system provides additional automation support for sellers handling larger product volumes and more dynamic supplier activity.”

The expansion also includes enhancements to automated product monitoring processes intended to reduce delays between supplier inventory updates and marketplace listing adjustments. According to the company, the system improvements are focused on maintaining more consistent synchronization between supplier data and active eBay listings.

SuperDS stated that the rollout of the expanded automation capabilities is part of a broader operational development initiative focused on automation scalability and supplier management performance.

“The growing complexity of multi-supplier operations has increased the need for more responsive automation systems,” said Daniel Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of SuperDS. “This expansion is intended to strengthen inventory tracking reliability and improve workflow efficiency for sellers managing high-volume listing activity.”

The company confirmed that the expanded functionality is now being implemented across supported seller accounts.

Additional information regarding the infrastructure expansion is available at super-ds.com.

About SuperDS

SuperDS develops automation software for eBay dropshipping operations, including listing synchronization, supplier monitoring, and inventory management tools.

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