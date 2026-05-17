Chef Mohammad Sameer Wins “Pastry Chef of the Year” at India Leadership Excellence Awards 2026

New Delhi: Celebrated pastry expert Chef Mohammad Sameer has been honoured with the prestigious “Pastry Chef of the Year” title at the distinguished India Leadership Excellence Awards 2026, recognizing his outstanding contribution to the culinary and hospitality industry.

Chef Sameer’s remarkable journey in the world of pastry and bakery arts reflects years of dedication, innovation, and international culinary excellence. Previously associated with ANDAAZ Restaurant, New Jersey, Chef Sameer played a key role in elevating the restaurant’s dessert experience through his exceptional craftsmanship, creative presentation, and modern approach to pastry making.

Chef Sameer began his culinary career in India at the prestigious Taj Mahal Hotel, where his passion and commitment earned him accolades including Best Star Employee in Food Production (2014) and Employee of the Year (2015). During his tenure, he specialized in bread-making, viennoiseries, artisanal pastries, and premium dessert creations, laying a strong foundation for his successful culinary career.

Further advancing his expertise, Chef Sameer joined Andaz Delhi, where he rapidly rose to the position of Sous Chef. At Andaz, he played a significant role in menu innovation, team mentorship, and operational excellence, helping build a culinary culture focused on creativity and guest satisfaction.

Taking his expertise to the international stage, Chef Sameer later moved to Saudi Arabia, where he successfully led multiple high-profile pre-opening restaurant projects including Naya Daur, Vanguard, and Umbrella. As Pre-Opening Head Chef, he was instrumental in kitchen planning, operational development, menu engineering, and building efficient culinary teams that aligned with each brand’s vision.

Chef Sameer’s dedication to innovation and quality has earned him recognition within the hospitality industry for his ability to blend classical pastry techniques with contemporary global flavors. His expertise continues to inspire aspiring chefs and culinary professionals across the industry.

Expressing his happiness on receiving the award, Chef Mohammad Sameer said, “This recognition is truly special for me and motivates me to continue creating memorable culinary experiences through pastry and desserts. I am grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey.”

The recognition at the India Leadership Excellence Awards 2026 highlights Chef Sameer’s growing influence in the global culinary landscape and celebrates his dedication to pushing the boundaries of pastry artistry.