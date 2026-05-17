IHM Bhubaneswar Steps Forward to Illuminate the Dreams of Orphan Children

Gajapati (Odisha), May 17, 2026: In a heartwarming initiative aimed at empowering orphaned and vulnerable children, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Gajapati, organized a special Career Counselling Programme titled “Bhagya Gathan” (Shaping the Future) for students who successfully cleared their Class 10 examinations.

The programme was inaugurated by Additional District Magistrate (General) Falguni Majhi through the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Senior officials, including District Emergency Officer Vinayak Raul, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Amiya Tripathy, and other dignitaries attended the event to encourage and inspire the young participants.

A total of 85 students from various Child Care Institutions and vulnerable backgrounds across Gajapati district took part in the programme, designed to provide career guidance and help shape their aspirations for the future.

A Shining Ray of Hope

The highlight of the programme was the inspiring participation of the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Bhubaneswar (IHM Bhubaneswar). Representatives Avinash Das and Santosh Kumar Behera motivated the students by showcasing the wide-ranging career opportunities in hotel management and the hospitality sector.

Reaffirming its commitment to socially disadvantaged yet meritorious students, IHM Bhubaneswar emphasized its dedication to ensuring that financial hardship or family circumstances do not become barriers to education and career aspirations.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that no deserving child is deprived of their dreams due to economic or family constraints. Our mission is to provide not only quality education but also a pathway towards a self-reliant and successful future,” the institution stated.

The programme was efficiently coordinated by District Child Protection Officer Arun Kumar Tripathy with active support from the Child Help Line team and the District Child Protection Unit.

The initiative stands as a remarkable example of how government administration and premier educational institutions can collaborate to nurture the dreams, confidence, and future aspirations of some of society’s most vulnerable children.