21 Dead, Including 17 Foreign Nationals, in Major Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy

New Delhi, June 3 (BNP): At least 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals, lost their lives in a devastating fire that engulfed a building in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday. The incident, one of the deadliest fire tragedies in the national capital in recent years, triggered a massive rescue and relief operation by emergency services.

According to officials, the blaze broke out in a building that housed a restaurant and guest accommodation facility. The fire spread rapidly through the multi-storey structure, trapping several occupants inside. Firefighters, police personnel, and disaster response teams rushed to the scene and launched an intensive rescue operation, successfully evacuating more than 40 people. Several injured persons were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that many of the victims were foreign nationals, reportedly from African and Central Asian countries, who were staying at the facility. Authorities have launched a detailed probe to determine the exact cause of the fire and ascertain whether any negligence or violation of safety norms contributed to the tragedy.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of panic as thick smoke quickly filled the building, leaving many occupants struggling to escape. Some reportedly attempted to save themselves by jumping from upper floors, while rescue personnel worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control and search for survivors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. Authorities have assured all possible assistance to the injured and to the families affected by the tragedy.

The incident has once again brought the issue of fire safety compliance in commercial establishments and lodging facilities into sharp focus. Investigators are examining whether the building adhered to prescribed fire safety regulations and whether adequate emergency measures were in place.

The tragedy has sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement of fire safety norms and regular inspections of commercial properties to prevent such incidents in the future.