Lumio Expands Vision 9 QD-Mini LED and Vision 7 QLED Lineup with New 55-inch 2026 Editions

Bengaluru, June 3: Lumio the new-age consumer tech brand redefining home entertainment, today announced that the 55-inch variants of the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) and Lumio Vision 7 (2026) will go on sale in India starting June 4, 2026, at 12 noon. Following the strong response to the recently launched Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 65-inch and Vision 7 (2026) 43-inch variants, the new 55-inch editions expand the lineup with a larger-screen entertainment experience designed for streaming, gaming, and smarter content discovery.

Built around Lumio’s philosophy of solving the Slow TV Epidemic, the Lumio Vision lineup combines high-performance hardware and intelligent software to deliver a fast, fluid, and immersive Smart TV experience. Following the strong consumer response to the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 65-inch, which launched earlier this year and is already out of stock across several key cities, the new 55-inch Vision 9 (2026) brings Lumio’s flagship entertainment experience to more homes. Powered by Lumio’s Boss Performance architecture with MediaTek’s flagship Pentonic 700 chipset, 3GB RAM, and 64GB storage, the TV delivers India’s Fastest TV experience. It also features a flagship QD MiniLED display with Lumio’s EVA panel technology, Dolby Vision, up to 800 nits peak brightness, 82% colour coverage in Rec. 2020, support for native 4K 144Hz and 1080p 240Hz refresh rates, alongside VRR, ALLM, and QMS support. Complementing the visual experience is Dolby Atmos audio with Lumio’s DGS tuning, delivering clear vocals and immersive sound for premium home entertainment.

The Lumio Vision 7 (2026) 55-inch combines Lumio’s Boss Performance architecture with premium QLED technology, delivering India’s Fastest TV experience with vibrant visuals, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, while ensuring consistently rapid, smooth, and dependable performance. The refreshed Vision 7 (2026) lineup also features upgraded 64GB storage, which is 4X more than the previous generation and 2X faster, along with best in class HDR color coverage of 78% in Rec 2020 and 108% in DCI-P3 at 400 nits brightness.

Both the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) feature TLDR 2.0, Lumio’s proprietary content discovery platform with brand new features re-designed to simplify content discovery across movies, TV shows, sports, and music. With a dedicated TLDR button on the Minion Remote, TLDR enables users to discover trending content across streaming services, access recommendations curated by critics and creators, and filter content by language, genre, and platform and follow all the things around your favourite sports and teams across cricket, football and tennis. Later, All Lumio Vision TVs and Arc Projectors will also receive the Project Neo update, an upcoming breakthrough in innovation from Lumio Labs that lets users discover content on your TV through natural conversation on WhatsApp and and introduces a first-of-its-kind Instagram integration: share a Reel featuring a movie or show, and it plays on your TV with instant watch cards so you can start streaming with a single tap.