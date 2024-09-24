A Rare Feat: Narayana Institute of Neurosciences Performs Over 20,000 Neuro-surgeries in 20 Years Journey

Bengaluru, September 2024 – Narayana Institute of Neurosciences at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, has reached a remarkable milestone by successfully performing over 20,000 neurosurgeries in its 20-year journey. With a commitment to innovation and patient well-being, the institute has been at the forefront of treating complex neurosurgical cases with precision and expertise. The institute was started by Dr. Thimappa Hegde, Director, in 2004, and was inaugurated by the then President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Commenting on achievements of a two-decade journey, Dr. Komal Prasad, Clinical Lead and Senior Consultant- Neurosurgery at Narayana Health, said, “Over the last two decades, Narayana Institute of Neurosciences has become a pioneer in neurosurgical care. Our team has performed an average of 1,000 surgeries annually since its inception, making us one of the leading institutions in the country. Our neurosurgical capabilities extend across neuro-oncology, skull-base surgery, endoscopic surgery, epilepsy surgery, functional neurosurgery, and minimally invasive spinal surgery. The institute’s wide range of capabilities positions it as a center of excellence in neurosurgery, with specialized focus on technology, professional or clinical excellence and a patient-first approach.”

Spinal surgery, a major area of focus at the institute, covers a range of conditions from degenerative spine diseases to spinal cord tumors and trauma-related injuries. Robotic spinal surgery is a newly added advanced technique furthering precision and accuracy.