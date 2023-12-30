ABP Live Presents an Exclusive Roundtable Discussion Featuring Top OTT Actors at Meta Office, Mumbai

Bengaluru, December 30, 2023: ABP Live’s Entertainment channel ENT Live, has announced an exclusive and star-studded roundtable discussion set to captivate audiences, offering an unprecedented glimpse into the world of digital entertainment. Hosted by ENT Live’s Editor, Amit Bhatia, this engaging discussion brings together eight prominent OTT actors at the esteemed Meta office in Mumbai.

Scheduled for airing on December 30, 2023, at 9 PM, this momentous gathering promises an evening of unparalleled insights and candid conversations. Viewers will be treated to the thoughts and perspectives of some of the industry’s most versatile and celebrated actors, shedding light on the intricacies of their craft and the rapidly evolving landscape of OTT platforms.

The ensemble of talent features esteemed personalities, including:

· Naveen Kasturia, renowned for his exceptional portrayal in Amazon Prime’s “Aspirants.”

· Sharib Hashmi, acclaimed for his captivating performance in the widely acclaimed “Family Man.”

· Maanvi Gagroo, a household name from the popular web series “Four More Shots” and the recent “Half Love Half Arranged.”

· Sunny Hinduja, known for his impactful roles in the web series “The Railway Men.”

· Gagan Arora Aka Bagga, the engaging talent behind “College Romance.”

· Lubna Salim, a notable figure from ZEE5’s “Aam Aadmi Family,” bringing her charm to the table.

· Dibyendu Bhattacharya, seen in “The Railway Men” and the movie “Mission Raniganj,” offering his seasoned presence.

· Anshul Chauhan, recognized for her role as Ranbir Kapoor’s sister in “Animal,” completing the stellar lineup.

This dynamic roundtable discussion, set against the vibrant backdrop of the Meta office in Mumbai, promises an intimate and insightful exploration into the world of these accomplished artists. Audiences will have the exclusive opportunity to witness first-hand the candid exchanges and profound perspectives that shape the future of digital entertainment.

ENT Live invite viewers to tune in at 9 PM on December 30, 2023, for this unforgettable rendezvous with brilliance. Don’t miss the chance to be part of the conversation and experience the magic, only on ABP Live’s Entertainment channel ENT Live.