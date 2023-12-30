Allu Aravind garu inaugurates the futuristic photo studio & convention centre

Hyderabad, December 30th, 2023: Chief Guest Allu Aravind Garu, Film Producer & CEO, Geetha Arts; inaugurated the 7 Colors Convention & Studio, today at 7 Colors Convention & Studio, Aziz Nagar. Guest of Honour popular Film Director Boyapati Srinu; Swapna Dutt, Film Producer; Popular comedian and actor Ali, Hero Kartikeya Gummakonda; Anchor Ravi; Shri Ravi Kollipara, Chairman, 7 Colors Convention & Studio and Ms Praveena Kadiyala, Managing Director, 7 Colors Convention and Studio and Gnapika Entertainments; graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Allu Aravind garu said, I know the partners of this company as a bunch of dedicated and committed people with a single minded objective of giving a superior outcome for the project they undertake. For getting memorable pre-wedding shoots, couples go to popular and often distant locations incurring huge expenses. Even middle class people aspire to get such shoots in exquisite locations and that ultimately remains a distant dream. With 90 different locations at 7 Colors Convention & Studio, they too can fulfil their desire of having the best location as a backdrop during the most cherish able moments of their lives. This studio is nothing less than the maya sabha.

Boyapati Srinu said, for our Telugu industry the best shooting location has been Ramoji Film City, and will remain that way. We as an industry have to win the hearts and minds of all strata of people and every member of the family, from the youngest to oldest, the movie should connect with everyone to make a success of itself. Similarly this 7 Colors Convention & Studio, is designed such a way that it will impress everyone who comes here. This studio has everything that each one of them imagines to have. Everyone who comes here will go back satisfied, including with the selfies they take.

Ali said, this is a wonder land created by these seven creative partners, which will be treasured by anyone who is seeking exotic locations for their shoots.

This futuristic facility is much more than a venue; providing an exhilarating experience, visualised and crafted by TV and Movie producers who understand the essence of special moments and milestones in life. It is designed to cherish the occasion for a lifetime, says Ravi Kollipara.

7 Colors Convention & Studio, is Hyderabad’s premium and biggest State-of-the art, pre-wedding, baby and kids’ shoot photo studio. The Studio has over 75 electrifying themes including set ups of Cowboy, Mughlai, White palace, Rajasthani, Baby shoot, Village. The themes will be expanded to 90 setups in the coming days.

The Convention Centre with air-conditioned indoor and outdoor spaces is going to be one of the largest such facility in this region. It will ensure a perfect ambience and convenience for premium events and weddings, intimate get togethers, sangeet, birthdays and pre shoots for weddings, birthdays, engagements etc.

This project is set to raise the bar on par with the international standards in event hosting and become a paradise for celebrations. Every moment spent here transforms into a cherished memory imbued with timeless significance. There is a special moment in everyone’s life, this studio is conceptualised to make that moment memorable, says Praveena Kadiyala.

The Studio is conceptualised by a team of 7 seasoned media entrepreneurs with a collective experience of 40 years. Headed by Chairman Ravi Kollipara and Managing Director Praveena Kadiyala, it is set to redefine celebrations and cater a wonderful studio experience to the discerning patrons.

The 7 Colors Convention & Studio is gearing up to be the region’s largest, aesthetic and convenient experience space for memorable celebrations, with its diverse range of over 90 themes. Anyone who comes here will go back with shoots of multiple location backdrops, unlike destination shoots where one has to be satisfied with just that location, says Arun Kumar, CEO of Vajra Group and AAHWANAM Luxury Pvt Ltd, a pioneer in the hospitality industry. Arun will helm the studio with his wealth of experience and unwavering dedication and elevate it to new heights, while shaping it into a beacon of excellence.